Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shop coming to Apple Valley

A Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shop is coming to the Apple Valley Commons shopping center on Highway 18.

After two Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shops closed in the High Desert, the company is planning to open a store in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Commons shopping center on Highway 18 will be the site of the new Cold Stone, known for serving up its trademarked Ultimate Ice Cream Experience in-store, online, and by delivery.

The store will be sandwiched between Dreamy Donuts and WaBa Grill, and near Wingstop, Round Table Pizza, Rainbow Frozen Yogurt and several more businesses.

Cold Stone’s ice cream is made fresh in-store, with each flavor churned and hand-mixed with a variety of ingredients, including candy, cakes, fruit, nuts, or other mix-ins on a frozen granite stone, the company said.

Some of Cold Stone’s popular ice cream Signature Creations include Apple Pie Ala Cold Stone, Berry Berry Berry Good, Cheesecake Fantasy and Chocolate Devotion.

Cold Stone also offers signature, custom and birthday cakes, as well as ice cream cupcakes, cookie sandwiches and pies. They also serve shakes and smoothies.

The company also offers gluten-free products, lactose-free and low-fat options.

Tenant improvements are underway at the Apple Valley Cold Stone and an opening date has not been announced.

Long-time Cold Stone aficionado Angie Miller told the Daily Press that her favorite signature flavor creation is Mint Mint Chocolate Chocolate Chip followed closely by Coffee Lovers Only.

Miller, who lives in Lucerne Valley, said she’s excited about the opening of the Cold Stone in Apple Valley as the store will be closer to her than previous locations in Hesperia and Victorville.

A Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shop is coming to the Apple Valley Commons shopping center on Highway 18.

The High Desert’s first Cold Stone arrived in the ‘90s and was located inside a gas station on the corner of Bear Valley and Amargosa roads in Victorville.

At the Victorville shop, it was a common sight to see Cold Stone customers lined up outside the building located across from The Mall of Victor Valley.

After the Victorville store closed, the company opened a second ice cream shop on Main Street in Hesperia.

It’s uncertain why the two previous stores closed.

“I was bummed when Cold Stone left the High Desert,” Miller said. “I’m just glad they're coming back.”

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shop coming to Apple Valley