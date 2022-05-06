Cold Stone customer throws food scale at worker over ice cream order, Michigan cops say

An upset customer at a Cold Stone Creamery threw flowers and a food scale at a worker behind the counter in Michigan, video from inside the store shows.

Now Grosse Pointe City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman seen in the April 27 incident.

The customer is believed to have been complaining about her strawberry shortcake ice cream order before the attack, according to the Grosse Pointe News. She reportedly said her ice cream “wasn’t filled to the top and was layered incorrectly.”

She also said her creation was made differently during a previous visit to the ice cream shop, WJBK reported.

Video shows her arguing with one employee in particular.

Employees offered her a replacement, WJBK reported, but the customer responded by swearing at the 17-year-old worker. Police say she then threw the flowers and 25-pound food scale.

The worker ducked toward and appeared to have been hit in the back with the scale, as seen in the video shared by police on May 5.

She quickly got up and appeared to argue again with the customer, video shows. The customer left the building as the stunned employees looked on.

“I didn’t have many injuries,” worker Kayla Moxley told the Grosse Pointe News. “My finger was bleeding, but other than that it’s fine.”

Cold Stone Creamery did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

A co-owner of the Grosse Point location said she has never seen an incident like this in her store, according to the Grosse Point News. But she added that customers have become “more erratic” since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I would just like everybody honestly to remember that these are just kids at the end of the day, just trying to do a good job,” Sarah Sweis told the newspaper. “It’s sad to see how some people can act.”

Police ask anyone who can identify the customer to call the detective bureau at 313-417-1193.

Grosse Pointe is a suburb about 10 miles northeast of Detroit.

