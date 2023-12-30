Cold temperatures forecast in Central Florida for New Year's weekend
Cold temperatures forecast in Central Florida for New Year's weekend
Cold temperatures forecast in Central Florida for New Year's weekend
More than 16,00 shoppers rave about these socks.
It's time for the Orange Bowl game. Here's how to watch Florida and Georgia face off tonight.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
Vizio recently agreed to settle a class action lawsuit in California over its marketing of "effective" refresh rates for $3 million. The lawsuit alleged these descriptions were misleading. People who purchased a Vizio TV in California after April 30, 2014 may be eligible for up to $50.
Hey, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter recapping the week that was in tech. But then, an appeals court instituted a pause, allowing Apple to resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- at least temporarily.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
Finding durable baggage that doesn't cost as much as a plane ticket can be tough. Save over $100 on our affordable Samsonite and American Tourister picks.
Smooth out lumps and bumps and prep for parties: 'My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress.'
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
Tesla Cybertruck videos on T Sportsline's YouTube channel reveal new details about the truck. Here's what the "Dissecting a Tesla Cybertruck" videos show.
The season of giving now extends to you! Time to treat yourself to bestselling knife sets, pillows and other fun finds.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
These toasty kicks are insulated with wool-like fleece!
Autoblog Associate Editor Byron Hurd shares his five favorite writeups from a whirlwind year of new cars and experiences.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
Utah's Legend Motor Co. Signature Series 001 builds vintage Land Rover Defender looks atop a JK Jeep Wrangler chassis with upgraded modern underpinnings.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded and looked like it.