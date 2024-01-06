Cold temperatures and freezing rain leave many without power in Staunton, Augusta County

The cold temperatures and freezing rain are causing power outages in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Dominion Energy has reported 27 outages in Augusta County (19,628 customers); 242 outages in Staunton (13,342 customers); 0 outages in Waynesboro (11,811 customers).

Within the hour, those numbers increased significantly.

As of 3:54 p.m. Saturday, Dominion Energy has reported 336 outages Augusta County (19,628 customers); 1100 outages in Staunton (13,342 customers); 0 outages in Waynesboro (11,811 customers).

People in Staunton took to Facebook to see if anyone else has lost their power.

Streets without power

Here are some of the streets and homes without power:

Hull Street, Staunton

On/off on Selma, Staunton

On/off on Hoover Street, Staunton

A Street, Staunton

Springhill Apartments, Staunton

Elm Street off Springhill Road

Lyle off Elm Street, Staunton

Off and on by Calvary Baptist Church

Parts of Coalter Street by Staunton High School

On/off on Spring Hill Road, Staunton

On/off by Ware Elementary School, Staunton

Churchville Avenue, Staunton

On/off on Burwell Street, Staunton

Terry Court lost power but it is restored according to a resident

Cherry Hill lost power but it is now restored according to a resident

Lyndhurst in Waynesboro (not reflected in Dominion's grid)

Peach Street, Staunton

The News Leader will update this list periodically.

According to Dominion earlier today, power should be restored to customers between 5-8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing later tonight and tonight.

Tall grass covered in ice against a wooden fence along the boundaries of the Frontier Culture Museum on an ice-covered Friday morning, Nov. 16, 2018.

Icy patches on Shenandoah Valley roads: VDOT

Saturday’s winter storm has brought a mix of precipitation to the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands, leaving slick spots on many primary and secondary roads, said the Virginia Department of Transportation in an 11 a.m. press release.

Snow is reported in the northern valley and in higher elevations, while most areas have seen rain or freezing rain.

Ground temperatures remain near freezing, so drivers should be alert for glazing on roads and bridges.

Precipitation is expected to taper off this afternoon, but wet roads could refreeze Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Crews and contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation continue to treat and plow roads as neededthroughout the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT focuses on interstates and primary roads first, followed by secondary roads and subdivision streets.

Here are the conditions in the VDOT Staunton District as of 11 a.m. Saturday:

Interstates 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Clear conditions in Augusta County.

Interstates 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County. Interstates 81 – Minor conditions in Rockbridge and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.

Primary roads – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Clarke County.

Secondary roads – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Power outages reported in Staunton Augusta County Waynesboro