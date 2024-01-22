Cold temperatures of late winter are ideal for garden pruning in Michigan

The silver lining to metro Detroit’s frigid temperatures the past few weeks? It’s created the ideal weather for winter pruning.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources reports cold weather is the perfect condition for addressing winter yard work.

Pruning stimulates new growth by removing the dead or damaged parts of a branch.

“The best time to prune most trees is in late winter to early spring before growth starts,” said Kevin Sayers, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry program leader, in the DNR’s 2022 pruning guide. “That’s January to March in Michigan.”

Depending on the size and type of plant, you’ll need either handheld pruning shears for smaller shrubs and bushes, long-handled loppers for bigger bushes and fruit trees, or a pruning saw to remove overhanging limbs or branches.

Staying warm indoors: Micro-environments and radiator hacks among tips during frigid winter

The DNR guide recommends cleaning the blade between plants to prevent cross-infection and the spread of diseases.

When pruning, a little goes a long way. Following the DNR’s “three-cut method” as a way to ensure no damage is done to the larger plant:

“First, cut the end third of the branch off. Then remove the middle third, and finally, cut the remaining third above the branch collar. This prevents a heavy branch from tearing off a strip of bark as it falls.”

Pruning allows increased airflow to enter the plant by opening up the crown, but aim not to remove more than 25% of the tree each year so it can recover.

Not all projects can be tackled alone, so know when to call in the professionals. For larger trees or any instance where a ladder may be needed, Michigan has certified professionals to tackle the job.

Find a landscaping company accredited with the Tree Care Industry Association or a certified arborist with the Michigan Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Cold, dry temperatures ideal for winter garden pruning in Michigan