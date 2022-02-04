'Cold': At trial, Lady Lake woman describes ex-husband's tone when he said he killed their child

Holly Farrington testified during her ex-husband's murder trial on Friday, detailing their relationship and the day their child, Makenzie, was killed.

TAVARES – Holly Farrington wept Friday, recalling the day her former husband, Jeremy Main, called her at work to say she was going to have “a bad day.”

“Really?” she replied on Oct. 9, 2017, and then asked why.

“He said I was going to be calling the cops on him," she testified. "He said he tried to kill himself but was not successful. He said I was going to have my divorce, but I was not going to have Makenzie. She was no longer with us.”

“How did he sound?” Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams asked.

“Cold,” Farrington replied.

“Frantic?”

“No.”

“Did he say it was an accident?”

“No.”

“Did he sound confused?”

“No.”

She hung up the phone and called 911.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed to the family’s home on Redbud Road in Lady Lake, found the door locked and broke a window in the door to get inside.

Makenzie, 17 months old, was floating face down in the bathtub. Main was gone. He had driven to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office substation in The Villages and turned himself in, saying he figured police were looking for him.

Main, 43, is on trial this week, charged with first-degree murder in his baby's death. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The trial began Monday, and will continue into next week.

'Y'all are looking for me'

When he turned himself in, Main made remarks but didn’t make a confession of first-degree murder, Assistant Public Defender Morris Carranza insisted in his opening statement to the jury.

He said, for example, “I don’t want to make any more bad moves. I ruined my life.”

“This was not a confession, but a fact that Makenzie was gone,” Carranza said, arguing for a charge of aggravated manslaughter.

Yet, there was powerful testimony from three people at the SCSO substation that suggested otherwise.

Theresa Cooper, an SCSO outreach coordinator, said Main walked up to her desk and said, “Y’all are looking for me. I just killed my daughter and tried to kill myself.”

Volunteer worker Lee Kias, a retired FBI special agent said Main didn’t look frantic, but "a little nervous, a little stressed.”

Jeremy Main's murder trial began this week. Main, right, faces the death penalty and is charged with killing his 17-month-old baby.

SCSO Lt. Robert Siemer asked Main if he should call an ambulance.

“Don’t. She’s dead. She’s gone,” Main replied. Siemer called anyway.

He also said something to the effect of, “If she (Holly Farrington) had worked with me, I wouldn’t have killed our daughter,” Siemer recalled.

There were superficial cuts on Main’s wrists, which he later said were caused by him trying to kill himself.

A 'loving, caring, doting father'

Farrington said she and Main knew each other as children — through her sister, who was friends with Main’s sister. Farrington and Main lost contact for a time but renewed their friendship and married in 2015.

Their roles were agreed upon right away, she testified.

Farrington was to be the breadwinner and Main “the homemaker,” as she put it, and caretaker for the baby.

She had two teenage girls living at the house from a previous marriage.

Everything was good at first, Farrington said.

He had to be brought up to speed on caring for the baby, she testified, but described him as a “loving, caring, doting father.”

Jeremy Main is pictured in this undated Facebook photo with Makenzie Main. Jeremy Main was charged with killing the child in the bathtub of the family's Lady Lake home on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

Makenzie’s eyes “would light up,” when he entered the room, Farrington said.

But he was extremely possessive and his household chores fell by the wayside. A week before the child died, she had asked for a divorce.

He wanted to make it work, to see a counselor or a pastor, Farrington said. She said no.

When Farrington left for her job with the Department of Families and Children in Ocala on Oct. 9, 2017, Makenzie was asleep.

Main told Farrington, “I love you.”

“I know,” she replied.

