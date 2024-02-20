Cold Tuesday morning leads to sunny and nice afternoon
Central Florida will have a nice and sunny forecast Tuesday after a cold start to the morning.
Our area will have lows in the 40s early Tuesday morning and highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon.
Rain chances will remain low over the next few days will clear skies and plenty of sunshine.
Highs in the 70s will return closer to the weekend, just in time for our next cold front.
Our next best chance of seeing rain will be Friday.
Friday’s rain will keep our temperatures cool over the weekend.
