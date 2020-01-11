The Cold War Produced Some Truly Terrifying American And Russian Weapons

Key point: The most lethal weapons designed and fielded by both countries were thankfully never used in combat.

The intense military rivalry between the United States and the USSR created the impetus for rapid technological advances. Despite never being technically at war, the Cold War constantly pressured each side to create newer, more advanced weaponry at a scale approaching wartime progress.

The most lethal weapons designed and fielded by both countries were thankfully never used in combat. On the other hand, some of the lowest-tech weapons were widely used. This article will discuss both the lethal weapons used by both sides, both in theory and reality.

The AK-47

In real terms, the assault rifles of both countries were probably the most the most lethal weapons fielded by both sides. Given away to client states in the millions, the Soviet Union’s AK-47 and the American M-16 killed more people than the nuclear weapons owned by either side.

The AK-47, according to legend, was developed by tanker turned small arms developer Mikhail Kalashnikov as he recovered from his World War II injuries. The so-called “assault rifle” was built to fire the less powerful 7.62-by-39-millimeter from a compact, fully automatic design. A thirty-round magazine was a huge step up from the five-round internal magazine of wartime Moisin-Nagant rifles.

On Kalashnikov’s death in 2013, Russian state media announced that up to 100 million Kalashnikovs had been built since the gun’s introduction in 1947, seeing service in South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

T-55 Tank

The most exported tank of the Cold War, the Soviet T-55 is also one of the most recognizable. Introduced shortly after the end of World War II, the T-55 replaced the venerable T-34 (or T-85) tank as the mainstay of the Soviet armor corps.

The T-55 has served in numerous high-intensity conflicts, particularly the Arab-Israeli wars from 1967 to 1982, and with Angolan and Cuban mechanized forces in Southwest Africa. It was also used by the North Vietnamese Army against South Vietnamese forces and carried the victorious communist flag into Saigon in 1975.

