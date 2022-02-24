A new Cold War, or the start of World War III? How historians see the invasion of Ukraine.

Tanks rolled into Ukraine unabated. Families packed into darkened subway stations to take shelter from bombs. Others filled suitcases and fled along clogged roadways out of cities.

The images emerging from Ukraine on Thursday evoke memories of 20th-century conflicts in Europe that once seemed unimaginable in 2022, leaving many to wonder: Is this a new Cold War? Or the beginning of World War III?

"In terms of Cold War, you have the vast majority of the rest of the world in total opposition to what he's doing," President Joe Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference Thursday afternoon. "And so it's going to be a cold day for Russia."

USA TODAY spoke with historians across the country who offered varying opinions about the historical parallels of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It's very likely that we're going to be entering another prolonged standoff with Russia," said David Szakonyi, an associate professor of political science at George Washington University. "And the last time that we were in such a state of confrontation with Russia, it was formerly the Soviet Union – the Cold War. So I don't think it's necessarily the wrong term to be tossing around."

U.S. Army tanks, foreground, face off against Soviet tanks across the Berlin Wall at Checkpoint Charlie on the Friedrichstrasse, in a tense standoff on Oct. 27 and 28, 1961.

Historians largely pinpoint the Cold War as starting with the Truman Doctrine in 1947 and ending with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Since then, the U.S. has continued to fight Russian election interference and misinformation campaigns and oppose Russia through cyber, economic and proxy ground wars.

But the invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point in U.S.-Russia relations, Szakonyi said.

"There's been a line that's been crossed. The West is going to consider this to be a much more flagrant violation of international law, and it's going to be more united in the way that it tries to sanction Russia," Szakonyi said.

"... and that distinguishes it from the way that Russia has been able to walk a fine line and get away with a lot of other types of hybrid attacks and interventions without necessarily feeling the brunt Western anger."

Is this a new Cold War?

"In short, yes and no," John Gaddis, a leading Cold War historian in the U.S. who's based at Yale University, told USA TODAY.

The world has entered a new cold war in the sense that it is a "protracted international rivalry," Gaddis wrote in a December article in Foreign Affairs.

But the Cold War refers to a struggle at a particular time, among particular adversaries and over particular issues, he wrote.

"The context is quite different," Gaddis wrote.

From left, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet Premier Josef Stalin as they sit on the patio of Livadia Palace, Yalta, Crimea on Feb. 4, 1945. Initially hailed as a major success, the conference later came to be viewed by some as the moment that the U.S. ceded too much influence to the Soviets and the trigger for the Cold War.

Faith Hillis, a historian of modern Russia at the University of Chicago, argued the term doesn't quite apply.

"First of all, it's hot," Hillis said. "The other difference between the Cold War and the contemporary context is that the world is very global and the world is very interconnected"

Unlike during the Cold War, the world is no longer bipolar, meaning there's more than two superpowers that hold the majority of global economic, military and cultural influence, said Yoshiko Herrera, former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"There's China. There's Europe. So we're not in the same post-WWII environment which is dominated by the United States and the Soviet Union," Herrera said.

But she noted the periods are similar in the lack of trust between powers and the potential for conflict. It's possible the invasion could "spill out into a wider conflict," Herrera added.

"It's a huge shock to European security and to international order, but we're not in a multi-country, World War III, thankfully. And while there are threats of expansion, at the moment, I think this is mainly a problem, in terms of actual warfare, in Ukraine," Herrera said.

Sixth grade students crouch under or beside their desks along with their teacher, Vincent M. Bohan, left, as they act out a scene from the Federal Civil Defense administration film "Duck and Cover" at Public School 152 in the Queens borough of New York City on Nov. 21, 1951.

The invasion also renews Cold War-era anxieties about nuclear weapons, said John Randolph, director of the Russian, East European and Eurasian Center at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"During the Cold War, we had this notion of nuclear deterrence," Randolph said. "What we have here is the ground invasion of a major European country that borders NATO members with whom we have guarantees of nuclear security. The potential for the spillover of this conflict into NATO and then into some sort of nuclear exchange is frighteningly high."

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance between 28 European countries, the U.S. and Canada. In a speech Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg characterized the invasion as "a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security."

"We now have war in Europe, on a scale and of a type we thought belonged to history," Stoltenberg said.

World War III? Putin's actions evoke Hitler's invasion of Poland

Many historians said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was most reminiscent of different period in history: The beginning of World War II.

"Ukraine has done nothing to Russia in this case, except try to have its own independent domestic and foreign policy, which it's entitled to do as a sovereign country," Hillis said. "So I think the closest analogy I can draw here is to other completely unprovoked invasions, including Hitler's invasion of Poland in 1939."

German armored tank are seen as they advance on Poland, Sept. 1939.

For Imma Vysotskiy, who migrated from Belarus to California more than 20 years ago, the invasion reminds her of "the last world war," she said Thursday in a Ukrainian deli in Santa Monica.

"I simply cannot believe this is really happening," said Vysotskiy, 82, as she wiped her eyes. "Some people are calling him (Putin) smart, but he’s crazy."

In New York, Iryna Kurowyckyj, 83, said the invasion reminds her of when she fled Ukraine as a child with her family, arriving in the U.S. at the end of 1949. At the time, she didn't speak English and had just survived periods of living in labor camps.

Decades later, she's fearful about what will become of her home country, where friends still live and her pride remains.

"It was terrible," Kurowyckyj said Thursday as she gathered with friends and her sister inside Selfreliance Association of Ukrainian Americans, a cultural organization in the Ukrainian Village.

Kurowyckyj said she spoke with a friend early Thursday who lives outside Kyiv who was worried she'd have to flee through the woods, just as Kurowyckyj's family did when she was a child.

Randolph said the conflict, broadly speaking, resembles World War II in that democratic, self-governing nations under the rule of law are facing off against a dictatorship attempting to dominate other countries militarily.

"I do think that the stakes of the conflicts are similar and that there's a profound question about the future of the world," Randolph said.

The comparison to 1939 is "helpful in some sense," Szakonyi said. He said the period is also similar to the preemptive attacks by Germany in the run-up to Word War I.

"It (Germany) felt like its security was being threatened by moves by its adversaries. And I think in many respects, this current invasion, completely unjustified, is an attempt for Russia to beef up its own security," Szakonyi said.

Despite the similarities to the lead-up to world wars, historians largely rejected the notion that the current conflict will lead to a third world war.

While U.S. officials on Thursday ordered the deployment of 7,000 more troops to Europe, Biden said the troops would not be fighting in Ukraine.

Szakonyi noted that Putin attacked a non-NATO member state, making it "highly unlikely" the West will get militarily involved in Ukraine.

"Thankfully, the risk of World War III, although it has increased it, it's not inevitable that this is going to descend to that point," Szakonyi said.

Contributing: Ryan Miller from New York City and Christal Hayes from Los Angeles, USA TODAY.

Grace Hauck reported from Chicago.

