Cold-water creature shows up near beach bar in Spain — for good reason. See the photos

A small, cold-water creature appeared on a beach in Spain. The out-of-place animal ended up in the unusual spot for a good reason, according to local authorities.

Police in Mazagón received a call about the creature when it was spotted near a beach bar on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25, according to an April 26 news release from the Palos de la Frontera Town Hall.

Officers arrived at the beach and captured the black and white visitor. Photos show the bird being scooped from the ground.

Police officers captured the bird.

The animal was identified as an auk, a type of bird that typically inhabits rocky islands and sea cliffs in the North Atlantic, officials said. The bird was also referred to as a “European penguin,” likely a nickname based on its similar appearance to actual penguins.

Auks vary in size, growing between 6 to 16 inches, according to Britannica. They primarily live in arctic or subarctic habitats. On land, auks stand upright, similar to Antarctic penguins.

Auks are not commonly found in Mazagón but are occasionally spotted in the area, officials said. The region’s recent hot weather made the appearance of an auk unusual — and potentially dangerous for the creature’s health.

Officers took the auk to a vet where it was treated for severe malnutrition, the release said. Photos show the bird at the clinic with a tray of food nearby.

The auk at the vet clinic.

Mazagón is about 345 miles southwest of Madrid and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

Facebook Translate and Google Translate were used to translate the news release from the Palos de la Frontera Town Hall.

