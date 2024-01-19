Cold weather deaths: 5 die in Kentucky, including Oldham Co. man

At least five people in Kentucky have died due to the extreme cold that impacted the commonwealth this week, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday.

Kentucky Emergency Management reported the people who died during the cold snap include a 58-year-old Daviess County woman, a 60-year-old Fayette County man, a 44-year-old Floyd County woman, a 78-year-old Oldham County man and a 61-year-old Woodford County man.

“Britainy and I are praying for our Kentucky families who have lost their loved ones,” he said in the statement. “Everyone, please take time today to check on your family, friends and co-workers and make sure they have what they need to stay safe and warm.”

The governor urged caution for residents as more arctic air is set to sweep into the region Saturday and Sunday. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Louisville, a wind chill advisory is in effect for both days as subzero values are expected both days and high temperatures are not expected to rise above the teens.

The region will begin to see relief Monday as temperatures are expected to rise into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours.

Eyes on Schools: How more winter weather could complicate JCPS' school calendar

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Winter storms kill 5 in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear says