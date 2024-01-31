New cold weather family shelter opens in York City

Families who need a place to escape the cold have a new option in York.

LifePath Christian Ministries recently opened a new cold weather Code Blue Family Shelter at 363 W. Market St. in downtown York. The building is located immediately adjacent to LifePath’s main campus and the Men’s Shelter at 367 W. Market St., according to a news release.

The Code Blue Family Shelter will provide additional temporary housing for up to 34 individuals or 12 families, now through the end of March. This shelter fills a gap in services for families in need of temporary shelter in the York area, particularly during the winter months when extreme cold weather makes the need for shelter more urgent, according to the release.

More in local news: Reptile sanctuary rescues exotic pets after central Pa. owner dies. How to adopt one.

Planning for this new facility began in the fall of 2023 when local partner agencies, including LifePath Christian Ministries, Bell Socialization Services, Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania and the York County Coalition on Homelessness, assessed community data and identified a need for additional temporary housing for families. While LifePath offers a Women and Children’s Shelter and a separate Men’s Shelter, this new shelter provides space for men with children, couples or any family unit to remain together.

“The number of individuals and families experiencing homelessness is alarming,” Patrick Ball, interimCEO at LifePath Christian Ministries, said in a statement. “In York County, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of homeless individuals and families over the last three years. As shelters fill up, there is no place for social workers and street outreach services to refer people for safe shelter, resulting in more individuals and households remaining outdoors or in cars. The Code Blue Family Shelter offers a comfortable, safe space where families can stay together as they prepare for the next step.”

The Code Blue Family Shelter was made possible through charitable contributions from The Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation, the Powder Mill Foundation, the J. William Warehime Foundation and WellSpan Health.

LifePath Christian Ministries is the coordinating agency for Code Blue services in the York area. Those in need of shelter and other resources during this time may call 717-472-8911 to be screened and register for services.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: New cold weather family shelter now open in York, Pa.