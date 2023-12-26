This cold-weather habit is boosting Colorado's rise in vehicle thefts. Police say stop.

Motor vehicle thefts are skyrocketing in Colorado and locally, law enforcement data shows, and Fort Collins police are warning drivers against a behavior that make taking cars easier for thieves: Puffing.

“Puffing” is leaving your vehicle running unattended. While it can be tempting to warm your car up in the morning before heading to work or run errands, leaving your car running — and displaying the exhaust vapors that come out of your running vehicle’s tailpipe — make for an easy target for car thieves.

It’s against Fort Collins municipal code to leave your car running unattended, Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson Brandon Barnes said. This doesn’t apply to vehicles with remote start, as long as the keyless fob for the car is far enough away that the car can't be moved.

Motor vehicle theft can happen to anyone and it can happen quickly, Barnes said, so don’t leave your car running even for a minute or two while you run into your home or run into a store. In 2019, a thief stole an Amazon delivery van in Fort Collins while it was running and the driver was out making a delivery, Barnes said.

Puffing is also illegal statewide. People who leave their cars running unattended for five minutes or more could face a $60 fine.

So instead of puffing in the morning, blast the heat while you scrape your windshield or bundle up for the first few minutes of your cold drive.

Winter driving safety tips

Fully clear snow, ice and frost from your windshield and all windows. Scraping only a small section leaves you with obstructed views while you’re driving, which has lead to several serious crashes in the last few years, Barnes said.

Drive the speed appropriate for the conditions. Ice and snow on the ground make it so your vehicle can’t stop as quickly as when the road is dry, Barnes said.

Increase your following distance from other vehicles when the roads are icy or snowy.

Give yourself extra time in your commute so you can drive at a safer speed.

If you’re driving long distances or in rural areas, keep extra blankets in the car, and make sure your phone is fully charged and your gas tank is full.

Wear your seatbelt — not just in the winter but all the time — because that’s one of the best ways you can protect yourself from serious injuries in the event of a crash.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado puffing law: Drivers flout law, contribute to vehicle thefts