Cold weather postpones Revive I-5 work in South Seattle

The Washinton State Department of Transportation has decided to postpone I-5 work in South Seattle due to cold weather and possible snow, according to a spokesperson.

Morning. Here’s today’s report. PLEASE be cautious out there. pic.twitter.com/be2wxu6k5b — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 12, 2024

The work is part of a much larger project called Revive I-5.

WSDOT said Revive I-5 will be the first major work on that section of the road in about 60 years.

“The $29.3 million project includes improvements on northbound and southbound I-5,” said WSDOT. “It involves replacing damaged concrete, grinding to eliminate ruts, and restriping through a 5-mile section of the freeway. The project also will replace expansion joints on northbound and southbound I-5 over Military Road.”

WSDOT said Revive I-5 work has already started in South Seattle but will soon include 13 weekends of lane reductions and ramp closures.

The first weekend project has been rescheduled for January 19 to 22.

Lane reductions will start on southbound I-5 near Boeing Access Road and extend to State Route 900/Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. WSDOT said the off-ramp to SR 900/Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be closed.

Northbound work will then start near the interchange with I-405 in Tukwila.

For a detailed list of lane closures, visit WSDOT’s website.