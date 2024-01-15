Cold weather raises fire concerns

Jan. 15—As temperatures have dropped, the probability of house and other structure fires has risen in southern Indiana. A cold front rolled through bringing very cold temperatures to Daviess County.

"We will have some pretty cold temperatures but not as bad as it could have been if we had a snowpack on," said Daviess County Emergency Management Director Scott Myers. "Emergency management tries to be more attuned to what is going on when we get weather shifts. I know law enforcement will dress more warmly and fire departments will try to make sure their vehicles are kept inside so they don't freeze."

Firefighters recognize that just like when there is an extended dry spell that there is an increase in field fires, a sharp drop in the temperature creates a different fire likelihood.

"It is just not a good time for fire departments when the temperatures drop into the teens and close to zero," said Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Gray. "We have concerns. There are a lot of people burning wood these days as supplemental heat and it would be a good idea if they clean out their flues and do some preventive maintenance before hand. When it gets really, really cold people use electric heaters. We don't want them to put them near combustibles. Then if we have a power outage we get concerned about candles."

"Houses, barns, anything that holds people or animals wind up with alternative heat methods," added Myers. "It might be fireplaces, kerosene or electric heaters. Those all have the potential to cause fires if they are not maintained properly."

Adding to the issues for residents is that much of the housing stock is getting older. Homes may have faltering heating systems or might have never had central heating. Aging electrical systems can struggle to keep up with the load that comes from even the safe use of space heaters putting more dangers in place.

"Some of the heating systems may be a little older and probably need checked or updated. The same with the older wiring. People start plugging in several space heaters and the wiring can't handle it," Gray said.

Low temperatures in the single digits are expected for most of the week and highs are forecast to sit in the mid-teens before starting to warm up around mid-week. In the meantime, the public is urged to exercise some caution while they try to stay warm.

"I feel for people when it gets this cold. We are going to get it and we all need to be careful," said Gray.