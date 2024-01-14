Cold weather requires more closures for I-64 Widening and Hise Rise Bridge Project

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Work on the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project will require additional closures during the winter months, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

In order for contractor crews to perform temperature sensitive work such as final surface asphalt paving and pavement markings, the project team has been scheduling additional daytime and weekend lane and ramp closures when the weather is warmer.

In a press release, VDOT officials said they remain committed to safety and quality for this project and will continue provide updates as the project moves closer to completion.

Motorist can anticipate the scheduled ramp and lane closures listed below.

Daytime multiple lane closures on I-64 east on the following dates:

Multi-lane closure between Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) and the I-464 interchange (exit 291) Jan. 13-14 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Multi-lane closure between High Rise Bridge and George Washington Highway (exit 296) Jan.15-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Multi-lane closure between the I-464 interchange and the High Rise Bridge Jan.17-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daytime single-lane closures on I-64 west on the following dates:

Single-lane closure between the High Rise Bridge and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Jan.13 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Single-lane closure between South Military Highway (exit 297) and the High Rise Bridge Jan.16-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closure between the High Rise Bridge and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Jan.17-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daytime closure and detour of the I-64 east ramp to I-464 south (exit 291B) Jan. 13-14 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists should follow the detour below:

Continue on I-64 east

Take exit 2 to George Washington Highway

Use cloverleaf ramps to join I-64 west

Take exit 291B to I-464 south/Route 168 south

Daytime closure and detour of the I-64 east off-ramp to I-464 north (exit 291A) Jan. 13-14 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists should continue on I-64 east and follow the detour utilizing George Washington Highway south (exit 296B).

Daytime closure and detour of the I-464 south ramp to I-64 east (exit 1B) Jan. 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists should follow the detour below:

Take exit 1A from I-464 to I-64 west

Take Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290A)

Follow the cloverleaf to I-64 east

Overnight lane closure on I-64 on the following dates:

Multi-lane closure on I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Jan. 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Multi-lane closure on I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Jan. 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Multi-lane closure on I-64 in both directions between Bowers Hill and Shell Road (approximate mile marker 295) Jan 14-21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on I-64 west between Shell Road (approximate mile marker 295) and the High Rise Bridge Jan. 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292A) Jan. 13-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling on I-64 west (toward Virginia Beach) should use the detour listed below:

Exit 291A to I-464 north

Exit 1 to I-64 east

Exit 291B to Route 168 south

Right exit to Great Bridge Boulevard

Motorist can plan their commute by visiting www.511Virginia.org or by dialing 511 for traffic information.

All construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

