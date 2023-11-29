Cold weather shelter opening in Marion County
Cold weather shelter opening in Marion County
Cold weather shelter opening in Marion County
The Washington Wizards forward and Flint native partnered with the I.G.N.I.T.E. inmate program and the R.I.S.E. reentry program through his foundation to help incarcerated women in his hometown.
If you have sore fingers (don't we all — thanks, technology!), grab this device for 55% off.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The Stanley Quencher tumbler is the most viral insulated drinking vessel of the year. Get it in these five rare colors (all still in stock).
Stanley, one of the most viral brands of the year, is still hosting its Cyber Monday sale. Get its best-selling insulated mugs, bottles and more for super cheap!
Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Kurama says the number one advantage of being open source is privacy and security -- companies can have complete control over their data, with full visibility into the inner-workings of the Plane platform. "That our software can be hosted by our customers on their own infrastructure, with all the protections from the public internet, is a key driver for Plane’s adoption," Kurama told TechCrunch. Founded last November by brothers Vamsi and Vihar Kurama, the initial Plane GitHub repository actually preceded the formal launch by several months, though it was primarily an internal tool to help the creators deal with various pain-points they suffered when managing clients at a previous IT consulting company they worked at.
They're compatible with IKEA's Dirigera Hub.
I can't wait to style it with boots!
This is the cheapest this cup has ever been!
Did you know you can shop great deals at T.J.Maxx online? The post Here are the 7 best items to get on sale on T.J.Maxx’s website on Cyber Monday appeared first on In The Know.
As the temperatures drop, REI is turning up the heat with their latest sale.
Stock up on holiday gifts — these popular slip-ons will keep you snuggly-warm through the dog days of winter.
Denis Bouanga's goal and Maxime Crépeau's saves propelled LAFC to the Western Conference final.
The Solo Stove Pi Prime Pizza Oven is $50 off for Cyber Monday, bringing the total price down to $300.
Derek Carr has not lived up to his contract.
Sony, Samsung, Toshiba: Make those holiday movies pop — stellar sets from 55 to 85 inches are ripe for the picking.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
The Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale for $23, which matches its lowest price ever.
Stock up while price are low.
Cozy socks = cozy feet = cozy life.