Cold-weather shelter opens in Flagler as cold front is set to drop temps to 30s range

While the threat of flooding and erosion from last week’s storm is over, Volusia and Flagler residents are now in for another few days of cold weather.

But this time, temperatures in some parts of both counties will be the lowest they’ve been in months, according to forecasters, prompting local officials to open shelters to vulnerable residents.

“We have a cold front coming in tonight, so that’s what’s going to drop down temperatures,” said Robert Haley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Christmas weather: Christmastime is (nearly) here. Will it be cold or rainy in Florida for Christmas?

Daytona area weather to see almost freezing low temps this week

“The coldest spot in Volusia is going to be Pierson, the northwest corner of Volusia,” Haley said. “The forecast calls for a low temp right around 40 degrees by Tuesday morning.”

Because of the somewhat breezy conditions also expected, the county's inland areas will see temperatures in the mid-30s range thanks to the wind chill factor.

“Temperatures will stay in the 40s, but the wind chill will be dipping them into the 30s,” Haley said.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Temperatures might feel like around the mid 30s in the DeLand area and close to the 40s on the coast, he added.

In Flagler County, similar conditions are expected, with lows in the low 40s on Tuesday morning. Inland parts of the county can also expected to see lows in the 40s range.

Lowest temps since February and 'gradual warm up'

Tomorrow’s low temperatures are expected to be the lowest in a long time in Volusia County. The last time temperatures hit the low 40s and upper 30s mark in 2023 was in February, Haley said.

But the trend will not stay for too long, as the week will see a “gradual warm up” with lows jumping from the 40s on Wednesday and into the 50s in the days after. Highs in the low 70s are expected for the weekend.

Similar temperatures are expected for the rest of the week in Flagler County, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend.

Haley also said the week will be “pretty dry,” with no rain on the radar anytime this week.

“We don’t have any rain forecast until possibly late this weekend or early next week,” he said.

Florida weather in December: Baby, it’s cold outside and other Sunshine State memes

Flagler county opens shelters for vulnerable residents

With the expected low temperatures, Volusia and Flagler counties are preparing to offer the necessary help to those who are unable to protect themselves from the cold.

Flagler County announced its plans to open cold-weather shelter location Monday morning.

The Sheltering Tree will open a cold-weather shelter Monday night at the Rock Transformation Center (formerly Church on the Rock) “not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat,” according to officials.

“As temperatures approach freezing, serious medical conditions including hypothermia can develop or be exacerbated,” said Health and Human Services Director Joseph Hegedus in a press release. “We urge those who are unhoused or lack adequate heat at their residences to access the cold-weather shelter. The Sheltering Tree and the Rock Transformation Center will provide cots and meals. Flagler County will be providing transportation to the shelter for those who need it.”

Transportation will be offered at the following schedule:

East side of the county

Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

West side of the county

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Blvd., 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine St., 4:30 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity).

Wetter winter? El Niño season threatens to bring 'above average' rain to Daytona area

Volusia County has not yet announced plans to open cold-weather shelters.

Flagler County is also offering the following tips for those planning to beat the cold in their homes this week:

Never use the oven to heat the home.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Screen fireplaces to contain sparks.

Portable space heaters should be kept 3 feet away from anything that can burn.

Turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona area weather calls for lowest temps since February