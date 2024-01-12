Cold weather shelters open across Puget Sound
With the frigid temperatures Friday morning extending into the weekend, warming shelters are available for you and your family (and some take pets!) across the area.
SEATTLE
Exhibition Hall, Seattle Center
Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center (301 Mercer St., Seattle 98109)
Friday January 12 – Tuesday, January 16, open 7:00 pm – 7:00 am
Bus routes to Seattle Center include Metro routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 13, 24, 29, 31 and 33, and Rapid Ride D Line and routes 5 and 28 from Aurora Ave N.
Capacity up to 120 people
Ages 18+
Staffed by The Salvation Army
Light dinner and breakfast provided
Pets welcome under owner control
The Salvation Army – SODO Severe Weather Shelter
SoDo Shelter Bay A (1039 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134). The entrance is secured. When accessing the entrance, please inform Security you are seeking shelter, and The Salvation Army Staff will accompany you to the Shelter space.
Wednesday, January 10 – Tuesday, January 16, open 7:00 pm – 7:00 am
Capacity: 33 people
Ages 18+
Light dinner and breakfast provided
Pets welcome under owner control
Urban League: Youth and Young Adults Shelter (year-round)
Serves ages 18-24 (Seattle)
Call for Daily Availability at (206) 639-7477, Capacity changes daily.
YWCA of Seattle King County: Angeline’s Day Center and Overnight Program (2030 3rd Ave Seattle WA 98121)
For single adult women (year-round)
7 days a week
Seattle Regularly Operating Daytime Warming Centers for Single Adults
The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center (4th & Jefferson)
Seattle Indian Center Day Center (624 S. Dearborn Street)
Compass Day Center (77 S Washington St.)
Immanuel Community Services (1215 Thomas St.)
Urban Rest Stop
Ballard (2014-B NW 57th St)
Downtown (1924 Ninth Avenue)
Chief Seattle Club Day Center (410 2nd Ave. Ext S.) (Native / Indigenous only)
Bread of Life Mission (97 South Main St.)
Lake City Partners GLA Day Center (12521 33rd Ave NE)
Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00-4:00 pm, additional hours Saturday, 1/13 and Sunday, 1/14 for warming and hygiene – 12:00 – 4:00 pm
Aurora Commons (8914 Aurora Ave.)
Seattle Day Centers for Women, Families, Youth and Young Adults
Elizabeth Gregory Home (1604 NE 50th St.) women only
Mary’s Place Day Center (1830 Ninth Ave) Women age 18+ only
YouthCare
Orion Center (1828 Yale Ave) youth only (ages 12 to 24)
UDYC (4516 15th Ave. NE) (ages 12 to 24)
S. Seattle 24 hours. Youth only (ages 12 to 24) overnight 18 only
Street Youth Ministries (4540 15th Ave NE), Wednesday – Friday, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
New Horizons Ministries (2709 3rd Ave)
Existing daytime public Spaces
Seattle Public Libraries Hours vary per location
The Armory at Seattle Center, (305 Harrison St.) 7:00 am – 8:00 pm daily
NORTH KING COUNTY
Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.
Shoreline:
Overnight:
North King County Severe Weather Shelter
St. Dunstan’s Church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Wednesday, January 10 – Tuesday, January 16, 8:00 pm – 7:00 am
Operated by Urban League
Serves Single Adults & Couples
Walk-ins welcome
Calling ahead to confirm a bed is available strongly encouraged. (206) 837 – 2746
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Shoreline Library (345 NE 175th St)
Lake Forest Park:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Lake Forest Park Library (Town Center) (17171 Bothell Way NE)
Kenmore:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Kenmore Library (6531 NE 181st)
The Hangar (6728 NE 181st St)
6:00 am – 8:00 pm Friday & Saturday 7:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday
Bothell:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Bothell Library (18215 98th Ave NE)
Woodinville:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Woodinville Library (17105 Avondale Rd NE) Closed Sunday
SOUTH KING COUNTY
Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.
Algona – Pacific:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces:
Algona-Pacific Library (255 Ellingson Road, Pacific, WA 98047)
Note: Closed on Sundays and on Monday (1/15) in Observance of MLK Day.
Auburn:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Auburn Library (1102 Auburn Way S)
Muckleshoot Library (39917 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE)
Auburn Mall (1101 Outlet Collection Way)
Daytime (With Services)
Ray of Hope Day Center – Year-Round Day Center
2806 Auburn Way N. Auburn, WA 98002
Overnight
YMCA Arcadia Youth Shelter – Year-Round Emergency Shelter
932 Auburn Way S, Auburn, WA 98002
Extended hours January 10-16, open for drop-in (ages 12-24) 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm and overnight (ages 18-24) 8:00 pm to 9:00 am
Ray of Hope Resource Center Sundown Shelter – Year-Round Emergency Shelter & Safe Parking
2806 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002
(253) 833-8925
9:00 pm – 7:00 am
Overnight shelter beds (limited to 35) and safe parking spots
Ray of Hope Overnight Warming Center
2806 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002
Open Thursday, January 11 through Sunday, January 14
9:00 pm – 7:00 am
Drop-in; call 253-334-4860 with questions.
Burien
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW)
Monday – Thursday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (Building closed daily 2:00 – 3:00 pm)
Burien Library (400 SW 152nd Street; Burien, WA 98166)
Overnight
Highline United Methodist Church Severe Weather Shelter
13015 1st Ave. S., Burien
Open overnight 7:00 pm-9:00 am, Thursday, January 11 through Tuesday, January 16.
(206) 241-5520
Dinner, snacks and breakfast served
Des Moines
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Des Moines Library (21620 11th Avenue S)
Woodmont Library (26809 Pacific Highway S)
Federal Way
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Federal Way Community Center (876 S. 333rd St.) Monday – Friday, 5:00 am – 9:00 pm, Saturday 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sunday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Federal Way Library (34200 1st Way S)
Federal Way 320th Library (848 S 320th Street)
Daytime (With Services)
Catholic Community Services: Federal Way Day Center (33505 13th Pl. S. #D) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday – Friday
Overnight
FUSION Family Center – Year-Round Emergency Shelter
1505 S 328th St, Federal Way, WA 98003
Year-Round shelter is open to families with children only
Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026
Multi Service Center (MSC) – Year-Round Emergency Shelter
Open at normal capacity, families with children only.
City of Federal Way – Overnight Severe Weather Shelter
Hosted at FUSION Family Center 1505 S 328th St, Federal Way, WA 98003; 253-838-0950
Open January 11 – 14, 6:00 pm – 7:00 am
Serves Single Adults
Drop-ins welcome – No Pets
Snacks/food provided
Cots and blankets provided
Kent
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Kent Library (212 2nd Avenue N)
Kent Panther Lake Library (20500 108th Avenue SE)
Daytime (With Services):
Catholic Community Services Kent Community Engagement Center (Year-Round Day Center)
1229 W Smith St, Kent, WA 98032
Open Monday. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
UGM Kent Hope Day Center
9009 Canyon Dr. Kent, WA 98030
Drop-in services for homeless women with or without children.
Open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Services: meals, food to go, clothing, hygiene products, winter wear. Help with resources and referrals for services also provided.
Overnight:
City of Kent Severe Weather Shelter at Holy Spirit Parish
310 3rd Ave. S, Kent, WA 98032
Separate areas for men, women and families
Capacity 40
Check-in required between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 9:00 pm – 7:00 am
Newcastle
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Newcastle Library (12901 Newcastle Way)
Renton
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Renton Community Center (1715 SE Maple Valley Hwy)
Open 8:00 am – 7:00 pm
Fairwood Library (17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058)
Renton Library (100 Mill Avenue S)
Renton Highlands Library (2801 NE 10th Street)
Overnight
City of Renton Severe Weather Shelter at St. Anthony’s Church Rec Hall
501 S. 4th St., Renton, WA 98057
Thursday January 11 – Sunday January 14
Open overnight 8:00 pm – 7:00 am
Maximum Capacity of 40
Drop-ins welcome
Separate areas for men, women, and families
Snacks/food/warm beverage provided
Mats and blankets provided
Shelter is operated by Renton REACH staff
SeaTac:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
SeaTac Community Center (13735 24th Ave S.)
Monday – Thursday, 8:30 am – 9:00 pm, Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, Saturday, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm
Valley View Library (17850 Military Road S)
Tukwila
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Southcenter Mall (2800 Southcenter Mall, Seattle)
Southcenter Library (1386 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila)
Tukwila Library (14380 Tukwila International Boulevard, Tukwila)
South East King County:
Black Diamond
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Black Diamond Library (24707 Roberts Drive)
Covington
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Covington Library (27100 164th Ave SE)
Enumclaw:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces
Enumclaw Library (1700 1st Street)
Overnight Severe Weather Shelter:
Plateau Outreach Ministries
Check in is at 6:30 pm at Calvary Presbyterian Church located at 1725 Porter Street. Folks are then transported to the shelter site (another faith-based location).
Open January 11 – January 15
Call Plateau Outreach Ministries during the day to secure a spot (not required): (360) 825-8961
Maple Valley:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces
Maple Valley Library (21844 SE 248th Street)
Overnight:
Vine Maple Place – Year-Round Emergency Shelter
21730 Dorre Don Way SE. Maple Valley, WA 98038
Open at normal capacity, families with children only.
Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026
EAST KING COUNTY
Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.
Bellevue:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Bellevue Library KCLS (1111 110th Ave NE)
Crossroads Community Center (16000 NE 10th St.)
North Bellevue Community Center (4063 148th Ave NE)
South Bellevue Community Center (14509 SE Newport Way)
Day Centers (With Services):
Porchlight – Eastside Men’s Day Center (13668 SE Eastgate Way) Male-identifying, (425) 698-1295
The Sophia Way – Sophia’s Place Day Center (3032 Bellevue Way NE) 8:00 am – 8:00 pm; Women-identifying
Overnight:
The Sophia Way – Sophia’s Place (3030 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue), Women; Call ahead 425-896-7385
Porchlight – Eastside Men’s Shelter (13668 SE Eastgate Way), Call ahead (425) 698-1295
Carnation:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Sno-Valley Senior Center (4610 Stephens Ave, Carnation, WA)
Carnation Public Library (4804 Tolt Ave, Carnation, WA)
Duvall:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Duvall Public Library (15508 Main Street NE, Duvall, WA)
Redmond:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Redmond Public Library (15990 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA 98052)
Redmond City Hall (15670 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA 98052) Friday 8:00am – 5:00 pm
Issaquah:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Issaquah Senior Center (75 NE Creek Way)
Kirkland:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
North Kirkland Community Center (12421 103rd Ave NE) Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Peter Kirk Community Center (352 Kirkland Ave) Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Day Centers (With Services):
Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Day Center (8045 20th Ave NE Suite 100), 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; Families with Children
Overnight:
The Sophia Way – Helen’s Place (8045 120th Ave NE); Women-identifying Call ahead (425) 572-2178
Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Shelter (8045 20th Ave NE Suite 100) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; Families with Children Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026
Sammamish:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Sammamish City Hall (801 228th Ave SE) Friday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Sammamish YMCA (831 228th Ave SE)
Sammamish Library (825 228th Ave SE)
SNOQUALMIE VALLEY
Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.
Snoqualmie:
Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):
Snoqualmie Library (7824 Center Blvd SE) (425) 888-1223
Snoqualmie Valley YMCA (35018 SE Ridge St) (425) 256-3115, wishing to go past the lobby area must be 16+ and have photo ID. Local youth using the facility alone during daily teen hours must be 14.
North Bend
Daytime Warming (No Services):
North Bend City Hall (920 SE Cedar Falls Way, North Bend, WA 98045)
Open Friday, January 12 8:30 am – 4:30 pm