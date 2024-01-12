Cold weather shelters open across Puget Sound

With the frigid temperatures Friday morning extending into the weekend, warming shelters are available for you and your family (and some take pets!) across the area.

SEATTLE

Exhibition Hall, Seattle Center

Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center (301 Mercer St., Seattle 98109)

Friday January 12 – Tuesday, January 16, open 7:00 pm – 7:00 am

Bus routes to Seattle Center include Metro routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 13, 24, 29, 31 and 33, and Rapid Ride D Line and routes 5 and 28 from Aurora Ave N.

Capacity up to 120 people

Ages 18+

Staffed by The Salvation Army

Light dinner and breakfast provided

Pets welcome under owner control

The Salvation Army – SODO Severe Weather Shelter

SoDo Shelter Bay A (1039 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134). The entrance is secured. When accessing the entrance, please inform Security you are seeking shelter, and The Salvation Army Staff will accompany you to the Shelter space.

Wednesday, January 10 – Tuesday, January 16, open 7:00 pm – 7:00 am

Capacity: 33 people

Ages 18+

Light dinner and breakfast provided

Pets welcome under owner control



Urban League: Youth and Young Adults Shelter (year-round)

Serves ages 18-24 (Seattle)

Call for Daily Availability at (206) 639-7477, Capacity changes daily.



YWCA of Seattle King County: Angeline’s Day Center and Overnight Program (2030 3rd Ave Seattle WA 98121)

For single adult women (year-round)

7 days a week

Seattle Regularly Operating Daytime Warming Centers for Single Adults

Seattle Day Centers for Women, Families, Youth and Young Adults

Existing daytime public Spaces

Seattle Public Libraries Hours vary per location

The Armory at Seattle Center, (305 Harrison St.) 7:00 am – 8:00 pm daily

NORTH KING COUNTY

Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.

Shoreline:

Overnight:

North King County Severe Weather Shelter

St. Dunstan’s Church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

Wednesday, January 10 – Tuesday, January 16, 8:00 pm – 7:00 am

Operated by Urban League

Serves Single Adults & Couples

Walk-ins welcome

Calling ahead to confirm a bed is available strongly encouraged. (206) 837 – 2746



Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Shoreline Library (345 NE 175th St)

Lake Forest Park:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Lake Forest Park Library (Town Center) (17171 Bothell Way NE)

Kenmore:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Kenmore Library (6531 NE 181st)

The Hangar (6728 NE 181st St)

6:00 am – 8:00 pm Friday & Saturday 7:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday

Bothell:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Bothell Library (18215 98th Ave NE)

Woodinville:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Woodinville Library (17105 Avondale Rd NE) Closed Sunday

SOUTH KING COUNTY

Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.

Algona – Pacific:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces:

Algona-Pacific Library (255 Ellingson Road, Pacific, WA 98047)

Note: Closed on Sundays and on Monday (1/15) in Observance of MLK Day.



Auburn:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Auburn Library (1102 Auburn Way S)

Muckleshoot Library (39917 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE)

Auburn Mall (1101 Outlet Collection Way)

Daytime (With Services)

Ray of Hope Day Center – Year-Round Day Center

2806 Auburn Way N. Auburn, WA 98002



Overnight

YMCA Arcadia Youth Shelter – Year-Round Emergency Shelter

932 Auburn Way S, Auburn, WA 98002

Extended hours January 10-16, open for drop-in (ages 12-24) 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm and overnight (ages 18-24) 8:00 pm to 9:00 am



Ray of Hope Resource Center Sundown Shelter – Year-Round Emergency Shelter & Safe Parking

2806 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002

(253) 833-8925

9:00 pm – 7:00 am

Overnight shelter beds (limited to 35) and safe parking spots



Ray of Hope Overnight Warming Center

2806 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002

Open Thursday, January 11 through Sunday, January 14

9:00 pm – 7:00 am

Drop-in; call 253-334-4860 with questions.



Burien

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW)

Monday – Thursday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (Building closed daily 2:00 – 3:00 pm)



Burien Library (400 SW 152nd Street; Burien, WA 98166)

Overnight

Highline United Methodist Church Severe Weather Shelter

13015 1st Ave. S., Burien

Open overnight 7:00 pm-9:00 am, Thursday, January 11 through Tuesday, January 16.

(206) 241-5520

Dinner, snacks and breakfast served



Des Moines

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Des Moines Library (21620 11th Avenue S)

Woodmont Library (26809 Pacific Highway S)

Federal Way

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Daytime (With Services)

Catholic Community Services: Federal Way Day Center (33505 13th Pl. S. #D) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday – Friday

Overnight

FUSION Family Center – Year-Round Emergency Shelter

1505 S 328th St, Federal Way, WA 98003

Year-Round shelter is open to families with children only

Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026



Multi Service Center (MSC) – Year-Round Emergency Shelter

Open at normal capacity, families with children only.



City of Federal Way – Overnight Severe Weather Shelter

Hosted at FUSION Family Center 1505 S 328th St, Federal Way, WA 98003; 253-838-0950

Open January 11 – 14, 6:00 pm – 7:00 am

Serves Single Adults

Drop-ins welcome – No Pets

Snacks/food provided

Cots and blankets provided



Kent

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Daytime (With Services):

Catholic Community Services Kent Community Engagement Center (Year-Round Day Center)

1229 W Smith St, Kent, WA 98032

Open Monday. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm



UGM Kent Hope Day Center

9009 Canyon Dr. Kent, WA 98030

Drop-in services for homeless women with or without children.

Open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Services: meals, food to go, clothing, hygiene products, winter wear. Help with resources and referrals for services also provided.



Overnight:

City of Kent Severe Weather Shelter at Holy Spirit Parish

310 3rd Ave. S, Kent, WA 98032

Separate areas for men, women and families

Capacity 40

Check-in required between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 9:00 pm – 7:00 am



Newcastle

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Newcastle Library (12901 Newcastle Way)

Renton

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Overnight

City of Renton Severe Weather Shelter at St. Anthony’s Church Rec Hall

501 S. 4th St., Renton, WA 98057

Thursday January 11 – Sunday January 14

Open overnight 8:00 pm – 7:00 am

Maximum Capacity of 40

Drop-ins welcome

Separate areas for men, women, and families

Snacks/food/warm beverage provided

Mats and blankets provided

Shelter is operated by Renton REACH staff



SeaTac:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

SeaTac Community Center (13735 24th Ave S.)

Monday – Thursday, 8:30 am – 9:00 pm, Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, Saturday, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm



Valley View Library (17850 Military Road S)

Tukwila

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

South East King County:

Black Diamond

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Black Diamond Library (24707 Roberts Drive)

Covington

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Covington Library (27100 164th Ave SE)

Enumclaw:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces

Enumclaw Library (1700 1st Street)

Overnight Severe Weather Shelter:

Plateau Outreach Ministries

Check in is at 6:30 pm at Calvary Presbyterian Church located at 1725 Porter Street. Folks are then transported to the shelter site (another faith-based location).

Open January 11 – January 15

Call Plateau Outreach Ministries during the day to secure a spot (not required): (360) 825-8961



Maple Valley:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces

Maple Valley Library (21844 SE 248th Street)

Overnight:

Vine Maple Place – Year-Round Emergency Shelter

21730 Dorre Don Way SE. Maple Valley, WA 98038

Open at normal capacity, families with children only.

Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026



EAST KING COUNTY



Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.

Bellevue:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Day Centers (With Services):

Porchlight – Eastside Men’s Day Center (13668 SE Eastgate Way) Male-identifying, (425) 698-1295

The Sophia Way – Sophia’s Place Day Center (3032 Bellevue Way NE) 8:00 am – 8:00 pm; Women-identifying

Overnight:

The Sophia Way – Sophia’s Place (3030 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue), Women; Call ahead 425-896-7385

Porchlight – Eastside Men’s Shelter (13668 SE Eastgate Way), Call ahead (425) 698-1295

Carnation:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Duvall:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Duvall Public Library (15508 Main Street NE, Duvall, WA)

Redmond:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Redmond Public Library (15990 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA 98052)

Redmond City Hall (15670 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA 98052) Friday 8:00am – 5:00 pm

Issaquah:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Issaquah Senior Center (75 NE Creek Way)

Kirkland:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

North Kirkland Community Center (12421 103rd Ave NE) Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Peter Kirk Community Center (352 Kirkland Ave) Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Day Centers (With Services):

Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Day Center (8045 20th Ave NE Suite 100), 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; Families with Children

Overnight:

The Sophia Way – Helen’s Place (8045 120th Ave NE); Women-identifying Call ahead (425) 572-2178

Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Shelter (8045 20th Ave NE Suite 100) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; Families with Children Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026

Sammamish:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Sammamish City Hall (801 228th Ave SE) Friday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Sammamish YMCA (831 228th Ave SE)

Sammamish Library (825 228th Ave SE)

SNOQUALMIE VALLEY

Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.

Snoqualmie:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Snoqualmie Library (7824 Center Blvd SE) (425) 888-1223

Snoqualmie Valley YMCA (35018 SE Ridge St) (425) 256-3115, wishing to go past the lobby area must be 16+ and have photo ID. Local youth using the facility alone during daily teen hours must be 14.

North Bend

Daytime Warming (No Services):

North Bend City Hall (920 SE Cedar Falls Way, North Bend, WA 98045)

Open Friday, January 12 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

