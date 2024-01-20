Cold weather shelters open across Central Florida

In preparation for the upcoming cold weather, here is a list of cold weather shelters throughout central Florida.

Orange County

Goldenrod Recreation Center/Goldenrod Park

4863 N Goldenrod Rd., Winter Park, FL 32792

Open from 5 p.m. Saturday and Closes Sunday at 10 a.m.

LYNX buses will provide free rides for individuals seeking transportation to the shelters.

Homeless shelters

Coalition for the Homeless Shelter

18 N. Terry Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

The Salvation Army Orlando (Men Only)

624 Lexington Avenue, Orlando

Orlando Union Rescue Mission

3300 West Colonial Drive, Orlando

LYNX buses will provide free rides for individuals seeking transportation to the shelters. Riders must let the LYNX driver know that they are going to a warming shelter.

Due to extreme weather, shelters will not require identification, registration or fees, but pets are not allowed in.

Seminole County

Rescue Outreach Mission,

1701 W. 13th St., Sanford, 32771

Osceola County

First United Methodist Church of St. Cloud,

1000 Ohio Ave., St. Cloud, 34769

Solid Rock Community Church,

1904 Michigan Ave., Kissimmee, 34744

Lake County

LifePointe Church

3551 East Orange Avenue, Eustis

Open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The Lake County Connection bus service will be providing free transportation for residents riding to the shelter from designated stops.

Buses will be available at 7 a.m. to transport residents to regularly scheduled stops in the morning.

Homeless shelters

Salvation Army

2605 South Street, Leesburg

Open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21.

