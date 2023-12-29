Cold weather shelters to open in Indian River, St. Lucie counties

Charities, churches and a Sheriff’s Office on the Treasure Coast planned to open cold weather shelters after forecasts showed weather conditions could drive temperatures into what could feel like the 30s over the weekend.

The plans were announced by emergency officials in Indian River and St. Lucie counties ahead of a round of cold weather and windy conditions expected early morning hours New Year’s Eve.

Temperatures early Sunday in Indian River County could reach the low 40s and with windy conditions, could feel like at least 39 degrees.

The Fort Pierce and Stuart areas were forecast to hit 44 and 48 degrees with wind chill factors at minimum pushing the feel-like temperatures to 41 and 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne.

Indian River County

Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Lloyd gave the following details about shelters in the Vero Beach area:

∎ With “Operation Frost Bite," the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office planned for 128 beds to be available to those without shelter along with meals, laundry services, showers and haircuts following a 6 to 8 p.m. check-in Saturday at the Sheriff's Office visitation building, 4055 41st Ave. The shelter would close Sunday morning, but it could extend if weather forecasts change.

∎ The Source planned to shelter up to 51 people from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday with a 9 p.m. registration deadline Saturday at 1015 Commerce Avenue. For more details, call 772-564-0202

∎ The Salvation Army planned to make 40 beds available at its 2655 Fifth St. S.W. facility from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7:30 a.m. Sunday with resources based on availability after on-site registration provided by United Way and the Red Cross. Call 772-978-0265 for more information.

St. Lucie County

∎ Fort Pierce opens an emergency cold weather shelter Friday night through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D. In the Image of Christ church is operating the shelter, according to Erick Gill, communications division director for St. Lucie County.

If temperatures or wind chill remain at 48 degrees or below throughout the weekend, the Avenue D shelter will remain open.

Those seeking more information about the Percy Peek Gym shelter were asked to call the church at 772-359-9653.

∎ St. Lucie County also announced extending its bus transport hours between 3 and 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with additional pick-ups at Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Boulevard; and Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane. Those are in addition to fixed routes.

∎ The county advised pet owners to bring any animals inside that are usually kept outside, saying it is illegal to leave pets tethered outside unsupervised, "regardless of the temperature."

Martin County

As of Friday, there were no plans to open shelters in Martin County.

Emergency Management Director Sally Waite said following calls with the National Weather Service, temperatures in the county were not expected to meet the agency's emergency criteria of 40 degrees or lower for four or more hours.

With projected wind chill factors, she said it's expected temperatures in the area could fall below 40 “for just about an hour” early Sunday morning.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Cold weather shelters set to open in Indian River, St. Lucie counties