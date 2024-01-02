Cold weather shelters open in Okaloosa and Walton counties for those in need

With low temperatures expected to be at or below freezing, Okaloosa and Walton county officials have opened cold weather shelters for people in need until Friday morning.

Here is what we know.

Okaloosa County

While no shelter in southern Okaloosa County is open at this time, the Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless opens on Tuesday and will be available until Thursday. The shelter opens each day at 6 p.m. It is located at 120 Duggan Ave, Crestview.

Call 850-398-5670 for more information.

Walton County

While no shelter in southern Walton County is open at this time, Walton County Emergency Management has opened the DeFuniak Springs Community Center for those in need on Tuesday.

Doctor and philanthropist: Gerald Hollingsworth inducted into Florida Veterans Hall of Fame

According to Walton County Emergency Director Jeff Goldberg, there is hope that the community center will be open through Thursday night if volunteers can be found to keep the shelter open.

The shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. and is located at 361 N. 10th St., DeFuniak Springs.

We will update this article as more information is announced.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa and Walton counties open shelters ahead of freezing weather