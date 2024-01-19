Cold weather shelters open in Okaloosa County through the weekend

OKALOOSA COUNTY — Because of another round of freezing weather affecting this area, cold weather shelters have been opened at both ends of the county through Sunday for those in need.

With lows on Friday night expected to be in the mid 30s, the National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for Okaloosa County, with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected in some areas

Here is what we know.

Fort Walton Beach

One Hopeful Place will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. A bus pickup will be at Bridgeway Center on Shell Avenue starting at 3:15 p.m. The bus will make two runs on Friday for pickup and two runs for dropoff at Bridgeway Center on Sunday at 9 a.m.

A representative from the center will be there for all participants to help store excess bags and bicycles for storage until Sunday morning.

One Hopeful Place is located at 1564 Percy L Coleman Road, Fort Walton Beach. For more information, call 850-586-7879.

Crestview

Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless (CASH) will be open from Friday, Jan 19 to Sunday, Jan. 22 beginning at 6 p.m.

CASH is located at 120 Duggan Ave., Crestview. For more information, call 850-398-5670.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Cold weather shelters opening in Okaloosa County