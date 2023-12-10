Cold weather shelters to open Sunday night, Mayor Watson says

The city of Austin said Sunday it would open cold weather shelters for the first time this winter, on the tails of a cold front that swept in Saturday night, with gusty winds and lows in the 30s and 40s expected to start Sunday night.

In a post on X, Mayor Kirk Watson said registration for overnight shelters will occur between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Rd., in South Austin.

CapMetro will transport registered individuals from the OTC to a designated Cold Weather Shelter.

The cold weather shelters are opened when the weather forecast predicts overnight temperatures of 32 degrees or colder, 35 degrees with rain, or 35 degrees with a wind chill of 32 degrees or colder.

A new program launched by the city of Austin this year will send text alerts to people facing homelessness prior to imminent severe weather or natural disasters.

David Gray, the interim Homeless Strategy Officer told the American-Statesman the alerts reached approximately 3,500 people, “who have consented to communication from Austin-Travis County area homeless service providers for the purpose of coordinating care," when the program launched at the end of October.

For those not signed up for the text alerts, individuals can get more information about access and activation by calling the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-305-4233.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Overnight homeless shelters to reopen in Austin tonight