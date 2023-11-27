Cold weather shelters have opened in northern Okaloosa and Walton counties

With low temperatures expected to be in the low 30s until Wednesday, officials in Okaloosa and Walton counties have opened cold weather shelters for the next few days.

Here is what we know.

Okaloosa County

While no shelters in southern Okaloosa County have been opened at this time, residents in the Crestview area can take advantage of shelter.

Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings beginning at 6 p.m. The shelter is located at 120 Duggan Ave. Call 850-398-5670 for more information.

Walton County

No shelters in southern Walton County have been opened at this time.

Officials have opened the DeFuniak Springs Community Center on North 10th St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night until Thursday morning. Call 850-892-8500 for more information.

