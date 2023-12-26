Cold weather, snow expected on New Year's Eve, first day of 2024

Unusually warm weather and rainfall is expected in the days leading up to a return-to-winter New Year's weekend.

New Year's weekend is shaping up to be a return to chilly winter weather in Northeast Ohio, including Summit County, with a chance of snow on New Year's Eve.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect temperatures to cool off as 2023 shifts into 2024. Showers are likely every day this week into Saturday before some snow on Sunday.

New Year's weekend forecast

The National Weather Service expects a low of around 30 degrees Friday night with a 30% chance of rain. Saturday will see a high of 38 before dipping to 29 that night.

Sunday will likely see the same temperatures as Saturday but with a 30% chance of scattered snowfall in the region.

New Year's Day is expected to bring a cold start to 2024 with highs near 36 degrees.

Was Christmas Day 2023 the warmest on record?

Although an unusually warm Christmas on Monday with the Mercury reaching nearly 60 degrees in Akron, National Weather Service data shows it was not the hottest Dec. 25 on record.

That record was set in 1982, which saw a balmy 64-degree Christmas.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What is the weather forecast for New Year's Eve in Greater Akron?