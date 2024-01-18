A cold weekend: Bay County warming centers open overnight through the weekend

BAY COUNTY − With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in Bay County this weekend, the county said two warming centers would be open for anyone who needs refuge from the cold.

The high for Friday is expected to be 61 degrees, but the temperature will drop to 38 by midnight and to 30 by 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Saturday's high is expected to be 48 degrees, dipping into the upper 20s overnight and into Sunday morning.

The A.D Harris Learning Center, 819 E. 11th St., Panama City, will open Thursday night through Sunday morning, from 6 p.m. each night until the weather is warm enough to close, Bay County said in a news release.

It's cold: Despite snow flurries in parts of Florida, webcams show people at the beach ... in January

Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church, 271 South State Road 79, Panama City Beach, will be open Friday and Saturday nights starting at 6 p.m. and will remain open Saturday and Sunday mornings until the temperature warms enough.

For more information, call 211. For transportation to the warming center, call Bayway Transit at 850-215-0607 or 850-215-7226 or use Route 2 and 4 for A.D Harris.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County warming centers open through the weekend