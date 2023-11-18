Cold and wet Conditions for your Saturday

TechCrunch

Ehsan Vaghefi, CEO and co-founder of Toku, grew up with a blind father who lost eyesight at the age of four due to congenital glaucoma. As a result of this, his dad was involved with the Blind Foundation in his home country of Iran. Vaghefi thought of becoming a clinician to help people who were in a similar situation as his father, but he also had an interest in seeing how technology could be used to help more people than any single clinician could handle.