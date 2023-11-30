Cold, wet weather in Thursday forecast; sunny weekend expected

Phoenix area residents may need to grab a jacket for the relatively cold and wet weather expected on Thursday.

The high temperature is projected to be a cool 67 degrees and the overnight low is expected to be a slightly chilly 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. Later Thursday, the Phoenix area may even see some rain.

“We should have some scattered showers around 4 or 5 in the afternoon, ranging from 0.1 to 0.35 inches,” weather service meteorologist Katherine Berisoavith told The Arizona Republic. The rain is expected to end by 6 p.m.

For Friday, there's a 50 percent chance of rain in the forecast for the Phoenix area, dropping down to 20 percent by nighttime, the weather service reported online.

All of the wet weather should be gone by the weekend. Weather forecasts for Saturday and Sunday show sunny and clear skies for the Valley with highs in the mid-60s and lows the mid-40s.

