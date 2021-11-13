Cold and Windy Saturday
Grab your jackets! We are cold and windy today with a few rain and snow showers in the mix.
More excessive rainfall amounts to impact the South Coast of British Columbia this weekend.
A jarring pattern shift is set to usher in not only much colder air across the Northeast this weekend into early next week but also the first accumulating snow of the season in some areas. A second storm will follow and could lay down more widespread wintry weather - and even the first snowflakes of the season close to the I-95 corridor. Colder air will be on the move on Saturday, and AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said it will feel more like early December than the middle o
Confirmed flooding was seen in Oregon Coast communities surrounding Lincoln City on Friday morning.
The third and final meteor shower of November is about to reach its climax, an event that has become famous over the centuries for occasionally turning into an all-out meteor storm. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best observed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The Leonids are often an average meteor shower that offers about a dozen shooting stars per hour on peak night. But every so often, the celestial flood
Winter alerts were up Thursday morning for 2 million people across the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, which included the first blizzard warnings of the
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
Forecasters recommended clearing storm drains and gutters of leaves and debris to help prevent street and yard flooding.
High winds have tipped over multiple semi trucks on highways throughout South Dakota.
“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves.”
The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.
Tim Jordan appeared in a video aired during a segment about transmission lines on the Emmy-winning show. The host called him an anatomical obscenity.
The National Weather Service in Burlington says Vermont's winter weather will be impacted by a pattern emerging for the second year in a row: La Niña.
On a sunny morning in mid-August, a couple hiked into the Sierra National Forest with their baby daughter and disappeared. The couple, Ellen Chung, 30, and Jonathan Gerrish, 45, were seasoned hikers who lived in Central California. So when the bodies of the couple and their daughter and dog were found Aug. 17, less than 2 miles from their car, and with no obvious injuries, investigators were mystified. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Maybe they drank water poisoned by
Dangerous driving conditions unfolded in the northern Rockies on Thursday as another atmospheric river dumped heavy rain and snow across the Pacific Northwest. Treacherous travel developed around Bozeman, Montana, as the city received its first measurable snow of the season. Multiple accidents were reported, including several on Interstate 90, where footage showed cars backed up on the highway. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that that the snow moved in around 11 a.m. local time Thursday an
“I think they should start burning the woods down.”
Snow showers are expected to move out of Wisconsin on Friday. Attention then turns to a storm system moving out of Canada that will bring more snow.
FOX 13 Morning News is at the scene of the Puyallup River near Orting as major flooding is expected.
Yu Kongjian's sponge city, based on ancient Chinese wisdom, seeks to change how we deal with floods.
Florida is known for its giant reptiles. What you mainly see are alligators. But crocodiles live here too.
