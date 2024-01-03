Cold winter storm expected to bring snow to SoCal mountains
A cold winter system that created a wet commute for drivers across Southern California Wednesday morning is also expected to bring several inches of snow in higher mountain elevations.
Tesla shipped a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter to help it edge out its targets for the year. Tesla built nearly 500,000 cars in the fourth quarter alone at its factories in California, Texas, Germany and China, and delivered 484,507 worldwide. The strong finish to the year comes after Tesla saw its deliveries decline in the third quarter for the first time in a year, owing to some factory shutdowns -- something that impaired CEO Elon Musk's loftier goal of building 2 million cars this year.