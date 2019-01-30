Colder than Antarctica: Here's how bad it is

Wind pushes snow back onto Sarah Allen as she clears her driveway with a snowblower Jan. 28, 2019, in Flint. Mich.

We’re sending warm thoughts: It’s Ashley Shaffer, your Short List guide, here to bring you the news and tips to survive this brutal cold patch.

But first, a shoutout to your ex: A zoo in England will name a cockroach after your ex for just $2. A small price for sweet revenge.

Worse than Antarctica

Hide your kids. Hide your wives. The polar vortex is swooping from the North Pole this week, and we’re not stoked about it. Temps began falling fast Tuesday. New York braced for four feet of snow, and Atlanta awaited a blast that could upend travelers bound for the Super Bowl.

How bad is it out there? (Read: Don't go out there)

With wind chill, Chicago will be colder than Antarctica. Iowa, too.

90 million in the U.S. will see below-zero temperatures.

Wednesday could be the coldest day ever recorded in Chicago – a high of 14 below zero.

Major keys 🔑 for avoiding hypothermia

Want to keep your body and property from icy destruction? Here's what experts advise:

Why's it so stupid cold, anyway?

Blame it on the polar vortex, a large area of cold air that normally spins high above the North Pole. Thanks to a meandering jet stream, some of the vortex can slosh into North America, blasting unspeakably cold air down where we all live.

Hypothermia symptoms More

R.I.P. Super Bowl halftime show

Yes, there will be a halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl. But Maroon 5 headlining a Super Bowl in Atlanta, the capital of hip-hop, has a lot of folks rolling their eyes. And in the wake of Colin Kaepernick — and performers turning down the NFL to support him — we looked at how the Super Bowl halftime show has lost its iconic status.

Can't wait until Sunday? Dive into the top five worst Super Bowl halftime shows.

Real quick

Deadly political violence. A dire economy. Venezuela is in trouble.

Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, won an election last year that many — including U.S. President Donald Trump — called rigged. Now Trump is pressuring Maduro to hand the reigns to Juan Guaido, an opposition leader, as the nation's legitimate president

But Maduro won't budge. And chaos is increasing.

What kind of chaos? The U.N. said at least 20 have been killed in recent days, people allegedly shot by pro-Maduro forces. Venezuela has suffered food and medicine shortages under Maduro. Millions of Venezuelans fled for neighboring Colombia, prompting a migration crisis.



How is Trump pushing Maduro to quit? The U.S. this week slapped sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company — a massive revenue source for Maduro — and discouraged U.S. citizens from traveling there, citing "arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens." The U.S. may or may not send troops there, too.

Thanks to USA TODAY's foreign affairs pro, Deirdre Shesgreen, and Short List editor Josh Hafner for the above.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want The Short List straight to your inbox? Sign up, and tell your friends.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colder than Antarctica: Here's how bad it is