Colder temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday in the area as cold front sweeps through

A low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico that brought heavy weekend rains and high winds but little damage to the area tracked north Sunday out of the state making way for a cold front to blow through which will drop temperatures into the 40s.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne said Sunday they have no reports of damage or flooding in Volusia County as the low-pressure system moved over Florida on Saturday night dumping up to 4-1/2 inches of rain on the Daytona Beach area.

The cold front will move in Monday said meteorologist Brendan Schaper.

On Tuesday, morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s but northerly winds will make it feel colder, Schaper said.

"There will be a wind chill factor that will make it feel like in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday and lower to mid-40s on Wednesday," Schaper said.

It will get warmer on Wednesday as daytime highs are expected to be near 64 degrees and a low around 54 at night.

Temperatures will continue to rise toward the weekend as on Thursday and Friday the daytime high will be near 66 degrees.

It will be a warmer Saturday when mostly sunny skies usher in a high near 68.

