Colder temperatures, increased precipitation expected for Arizona for Thanksgiving weekend

The Phoenix area was expected to see sunny skies and colder temperatures near the end of the week before a weather system from the northwestern part of the country brings increased clouds and a chance of rain. Northern Arizona was expected to see cooler temperatures as well, with a chance for rain and snow.

Here's your outlook on the holiday weather and look at how to plan your weekend around rain and snow chances across the state.

Calm Thursday expected for the Valley

Phoenix on Thursday was expected to see partly sunny skies with a high of 71 degrees and nightly low of 52 degrees.

The holiday weekend would see relatively normal conditions for this time of year, according to Jessica Leffel, meteorologist with National Weather Service's Phoenix office.

The Valley was expected to stay dry and calm into the night, with a 5 mph breeze that will lead into Friday morning.

Friday in Phoenix was expected to have mostly clear skies early in the day with a high of 70 degrees, but the nightly low of 52 will come with clouds and a 30% chance of rain.

A high relative humidity was expected to hang around the Valley even if rain chances don't come to fruition. The daily humidity for Thursday and Friday was expected to be about 15% and an overnight high between 40% and 50% humidity.

Saturday should start the weekend in Phoenix with a 20% chance of rain before 11 a.m., when mostly sunny skies were expected to take over for the rest of the weekend.

Flagstaff to see chance of snow and cold winter conditions

An overcast scene was expected to start the day on Thursday in Flagstaff with cloudy skies giving way into the day, with a daily high of 51 degrees and a low of 24 degrees.

Winds would stay steady through Thursday with gusts that could reach as high as 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.

A winter weather system passing over the central and southern part of the Rockies was expected to generate its best chance of rain and snow showers over the northern Mogollon Rim, where gusts could reach 30 mph on Thursday and Friday.

Arizona Snowbowl, just north of Flagstaff saw snow chances on Friday of 70%, steadying into the night before lessening to 30% chance on Saturday.

Clouds would roll in on Friday in Flagstaff to bring a 30% chance of snow showers through the day, which would likely manifest as rain.

Flagstaff and its nearby mountainous areas were expected to receive under 1 inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow chances would almost entirely disappear by Sunday as clouds will begin to roll out of the high country and with it the weather system that brought the increased moisture.

Stronger winds but less of a chance of rain in Tucson

Tucson on Thursday would stay warmer than the rest of the south-central part of the state, with a high of 75 and a low of 44, increased clouds becoming the featured part of the day.

Winds on Thursday would reach about 15 mph, settling into the night before staying consistent on Friday with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday would see the clouds increase through the daily high of 74 degrees, with Tucson's best chance of rain occurring after 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service of Tucson.

Tucson was then expected to see the rest of their weekend mostly dry before temperatures dropped to below average.

