Colder temps roll in on Tuesday
We’ll have a chilly start on Tuesday morning.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said with clouds overhead, we’ll stay in the 50s for afternoon plans.
Then, another drop into the 30s or 40s for Wednesday morning.
Read: ‘Greenway Guardians’ rally to protect Cross Florida Greenway as new power lines are proposed
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.