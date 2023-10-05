Colder weather for Friday, followed by a warmer weekend

TechCrunch

The observability market is forecasted to reach $2 billion by 2026, climbing from $278 million in 2022, according to 650 Group. A 2022 survey from Enterprise Strategy Group found that advanced observability deployments can cut downtime costs by 90%, keeping costs down to $2.5 million annually versus $23.8 million for observability "beginners." Observe, which develops software-as-a-service observability tools for storing, managing and analyzing machine-generated data and logs, has raised $50 million in convertible debt (i.e.