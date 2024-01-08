‘Coldest night of the season’ on tap for Southern California

The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for many areas of Southern California with bitterly cold overnight low temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday morning.

“With clear skies, light winds, and a very dry and cold airmass in place, tonight may be the coldest night of the season so far in many locations,” the Weather Service said in a bulletin.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for most of Los Angeles‘ San Fernando Valley, Calabasas and Agoura Hills, the Santa Clarita Valley and northern Ventura County where temperatures could drop into the 20s, the Weather Service said.

That warning also extends farther north into Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Another Freeze Warning covers much of the Inland Empire, from the Cajon Pass south to Temecula, and includes Ontario, Riverside, Corona, San Bernardino, and Menifee.

Frost Advisories are in effect for the Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass and San Diego County’s inland valleys.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation,” the NWS said. “Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.”

The Weather Service says farmers and homeowners should take steps to cover and protect plants from the overnight cold temperatures, which will extend into the weekend.

“We’re going to have a stretch of below-average temperatures through Sunday, and then by Monday, most of us are going to be back to normal or just slightly above normal,” said KTLA 5 weather anchor Kacey Montoya.

Daytime highs will generally be in the low to mid-60s across the Southland this week.

Gusty winds will continue to accompany the cold air mass with gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour possible mid-week along the Malibu coast and western Santa Monica Mountains.

