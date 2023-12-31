‘Coldest storm of the season’ to usher in new year, weather officials say

It’s looking like a chilly, wet start to the new year for Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, the chance for light precipitation on New Year’s Day is up to 40 percent, but the brunt of a storm system is expected to hit the area Tuesday night.

Weather officials are forecasting the “coldest storm of the season so far” to bring up to an inch of rain in most parts of SoCal. Communities at higher elevations may see up to two inches of rain before it turns to snow around 4,500 feet.

“A series of storms will bring periods of light to moderate rain and mountain snow to the area through the week, [with the] strongest on Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said.

There is a 20 percent chance of snow falling as low as 4,000 feet, potentially impacting the Grapevine near the 5 Freeway.

Temperatures are forecast to remain below normal for the beginning of 2024, with Wednesday and Thursday being the coolest days of the week, NWS said.

High surf conditions will also continue to impact coastal regions through next weekend.

“Large ocean waves will continue to lower through Monday but will peak again Wednesday night and especially Sunday of next week,” weather officials said.

Wave heights in SoCal could reach up to 15 feet in Ventura County coastal areas and up to 12 feet off the L.A. County Coast.

The National Weather Service urges residents to remain out of and away from the water and to be cautious of the additional flood risks during high tide.

As for New Year’s Eve celebrations, chances of rain diminish as Sunday evening goes on, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees throughout most of Southern California.

