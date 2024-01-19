Coldest temperatures of the week coming as cold front enters our area

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said more cold temperatures are coming this weekend as a cold front moves through the area.

As the cold front moves closer to the area, the First Alert Meteorologists said that a few morning showers are possible before lunchtime.

Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon before the cold air arrives and will drop to the 50s and 40s for Friday night plans.

Morning lows will drop below 32 degrees in most inland neighborhoods west of the St. Johns River. A few areas on the Southside of Jacksonville may touch freezing as well.

Southeast Georgia will be in the upper 20s. It will feel like the lower to mid-20s when you factor in the wind.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s on Saturday. Saturday night through Sunday morning will be the coldest of the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s at JIA and lower to mid-20s west of Highway 301.

The beaches may stay just above freezing with onshore winds picking up.

Here is a list of the advisories in effect through the weekend:

Hard Freeze Warning: Ware and Pierce counties (1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday)

Freeze Warning: Inland Northeast Florida (3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday)

Wind Chill Advisory: Inland Northeast Florida and inland Southeast Georgia (1 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday)

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few brief morning showers. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Breezy & cold. LOW: 30 (Feels like mid-20s)

SATURDAY: AM inland freeze. Sunny and chilly. Breezy. High 47/Low 30

SUNDAY: AM freeze. Mostly sunny and cold. High 49/Low 27

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 62/Low 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower possible. High 70/Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & mild. Brief shower possible. High 77/Low 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & mild. Brief shower. High 79/Low 61

