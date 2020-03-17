Coldplay, Pink, Keith Urban and more artists lift spirits with free Instagram concerts

With artists having to cancel individual performances and postpone tours amid the coronavirus outbreak, the world is feeling a little less musical -- until now.

Some of these musicians have decided to take to social media to treat their fans -- especially those stuck at home while social distancing -- to mini-concerts. From Keith Urban to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, some of the industry’s biggest stars are doing their part to lift spirits during this crazy time.

“Good Morning America” has compiled a list of these can’t-miss moments.

Chris Martin

Martin, as the first installment in a collaboration between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen called “Together at Home,” went live on Instagram for a half-hour concert. The epic jam session was filled with Coldplay classics like “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” as well as giving us a little David Bowie with a take on “Life on Mars.”

Keith Urban

Urban decided to go live from his warehouse and entertain the masses for about half an hour -- and, don’t you worry, he brought wife Nicole Kidman with him. The country star started off with his hit song “Somebody Like You” but things got really fun when Kidman joined him for “The Fighter” -- yes, the song they once famously duetted in the car.

Pink

Instead of singing some of her own songs, Pink took to Instagram to provide some levity with a soulful rendition of the Bob Dylan hit "Make You Feel My Love." This tune, of course, has also been famously covered by Adele. “Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours,” Pink captioned the video, not indicating whether or not we should expect more.

Lizzo

OK, this might not be like the rest, but Lizzo did play an instrument a bit as she helped her followers get more zen. “Because I Love You,” the singer wrote. “A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Foster and McPhee took to Instagram to perform "Smile" by Nat King Cole -- a Charlie Chaplin original that was also covered by Michael Jackson. With Foster at the piano and McPhee providing the vocals, they also wowed with “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole before promising to try and return each day at 5:30 p.m. PT (or 8:30 p.m. ET).

