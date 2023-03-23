Coldplay's Chris Martin only eats one meal a day so he can look like Bruce Springsteen: 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me'

Chris Martin wants to look like Bruce Springsteen. Getty/Euan Cherry; Getty/Kevin Mazur

Chris Martin eats only one meal a day.

The Coldplay frontman said he got the idea from Bruce Springsteen, who does the same.

"I stop eating at 4 and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen," he said.

Chris Martin has said that he only eats one meal a day so that he can look like Bruce Springsteen, who does the same.

The Coldplay frontman made the admission while speaking to Conan O'Brien on the latest episode of "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend," which was published on YouTube Wednesday.

"I actually don't have dinner anymore. I stop eating at 4 and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen," said Martin.

"I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me.'"

Martin said Springsteen's wife, Patti, then told him that the legendary rocker is only "eating one meal a day."

"I was like, 'Well, there we go. That's my next challenge,'" Martin added.

The "Yellow" singer did not disclose what his regular meal consists of, but joked with O'Brien that Springsteen eats "flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce."

Springsteen, 73, released his debut album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.," in 1973 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The rocker released his 21st studio album, "Only the Strong Survive," last year and will tour Europe with The E Street Band from April to July.

Appearing as a guest on country singer Tim McGraw's Apple Music podcast, "Beyond The Influence," in November 2022, "The Boss" credited his longevity to his diet.

"The biggest thing is diet, diet, diet. I don't eat too much, and I don't eat bad food, except for every once in a while when I want to have some fun for myself," he said.

"So I think anybody that's trying to get in shape, exercise is always important of course, but diet is 90% of the game."

"I lift a little weight to stay toned, I may get on the treadmill. I walk, I don't run anymore," Springsteen added.

