Coldwater-area man charged in Hillsdale CSC cases, child porn in Lowell

HILLSDALE — A Kinderhook area resident, Daniel Remsing, 52, will face more charges for convincing a Lowell grandmother to molest her granddaughter and send him the video.

First Remsing will face criminal sexual conduct charges from six and seven years ago in Hillsdale County.

Remsing is scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 22 on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct from April 1, 2015, after a monthlong investigation.

Hillsdale City Police Detective Brad Martin also sought charges of first-degree criminal sexual from Dec. 1, 2016. Bond at arraignment was $1.4 million on both cases with 10% allowed.

All the charges are life felonies and allegedly involved young children.

Hillsdale Police Department told police in Lowell in Kent County they had reviewed information from Remsing's phone during their investigation. On the phone were two videos, and one photo of a child, all involving sexual abuse.

Hillsdale asked Lowell police to investigate Heather Wallace, 43, an online acquaintance of Remsing, as the person who made the videos. Wallace claimed she accidentally deleted the conversations between the two.

When confronted with the material from Remsing’s phone, Wallace admitted making the videos at Remsing’s, request according to court documents.

Wallace was arrested on charges that include second-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime. She faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Remsing is expected to be charged in Kent County related to her case.

In 2008, Remsing was sentenced to 19 months to 10 years in prison after he admitted he stole $38,000 in items from six units at Shaftmaster Storage on North Angola Road. He was paroled in 2010.

