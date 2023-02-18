Coldwater bound over for trial for shooting daughter

BRANCH COUNTY — A Coldwater woman is headed to trial over an incident in which she shot her daughter in late January.

Kathleen Rowe, 64, Rowe is charged with the discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a 20-year felony; assault less than murder, a 10-year felony; felonious assault less than murder, a four-year offense; and two-year minimum mandatory possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

District Court Judge Brent Weigle bound the case over to circuit court Thursday, Feb. 16, after testimony in a preliminary examination.

A preliminary examination is a procedure where the prosecution must prove the elements of the alleged crime.

Rowe shot her 33-year-old daughter, Kacey Rowe Stringer, at Rowe’s home Jan. 26. The mother and daughter lived together in the single-story ranch house on Pamela Drive — the daughter in a basement set of rooms, the mother, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, lived on the main floor.

Police respond to a shooting on Jan. 26 in Coldwater.

Stringer testified she was in her mother’s bedroom just after 4 p.m. when the mother returned to the home.

Stringer said her mother told her to get out, then grabbed a closed pocket knife off a night stand. Stringer said she jumped on the large bed to get away when her mother fell. Stringer then went into the bathroom.

The daughter said Rowe then grabbed a nightstand drawer from a nearby bedroom.

“She threw my nightstand drawer,” the daughter said.

As Stringer went to pick it up “she shot me in the stomach with the gun,” Stringer said. Stringer said she told her mother she could not breath.

“Yes, you can,” she testified was her mother’s replied.

Rowe called 911. She said she shot her daughter in self-defense.

When deputies Scott Jaye and Shane Norton arrived, Rowe was standing in the bedroom door, the pistol was on the bed and Stringer was on the floor by the bathroom. The closed pocket knife was also on the bed.

There were two spent shell casings in the revolver, but deputies could only find one shot fired.

Stringer was taken to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne, where she underwent surgery. The daughter now uses a colostomy bag because of bowel damage from the gunshot wound.

During cross examination, assistant public defender Chris Vreeland asked Stringer if she were under the influence of any drugs, including methamphetamine, which would affect her testimony. She said she was not.

Stringer said she knew her parents had guns (her father died a year ago).

One of the officers on scene testified that Rowe complained of scratches on her side, but was not examined. The day after her arrest, she was hospitalized for a lacerated liver.

The Rowe home at 505 Pamela Drive is just north of State Street.

Weigle allowed county prosecutor Zack Stempien to add a charge of felonious assault with the closed knife.

Rowe will now be arraigned in Branch County Circuit Court on all charges.

