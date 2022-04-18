Coldwater crime rate steady in 2021, but calls up after COVID-19

Crime in Coldwater is usually pretty steady, Public Safety Director Joe Scheid said in his 2021 review for the city council.

"I always find it very interesting how close from year to year some of the true complaints go," Scheid said, pointing to almost identical figures for thefts and burglaries between 2020 and 2021.

Differences may have occurred because of COVID-19.

"We noticed domestic assaults were up from 147 to 213. A lot of people will say that's a direct correlation to COVID," he said. "The fact we had more people staying home, more people were staying in their house together." Scheid said, however, he had no direct proof.

Obstructing justice increased from 135 cases in 2020 to 200 last year. These cases are usually where people are on probation and get arrested for some violation. Scheid speculated that with fewer held in jail because of the pandemic, more defendants violated release conditions.

Last year, the total number of calls rose to 12,158, up over 2,000 from 2020.

"I definitely feel that with COVID, it was just slower. There were fewer people on the roads and I think that probably shrank our numbers. Coming out in 2021, we're getting back to a little more normalcy. We were pretty busy," he said.

Also increased in 2021 were fraudulent activities.

"I definitely feel like, with the advent of technology, computers, we get more fraud, more identity theft," Scheid said.

He also pointed with pride to felony cases. Branch County Prosecutor Zack Stempien reported his office authorized charges on 80% of the 172 felony charge request sent in by Coldwater Police.

"I was pretty happy when I see these numbers because it shows that we're busy and also that we're submitting pretty good investigations over to the prosecutor's office," Scheid said.

He said he hopes his department will complete a two-year accreditation process through the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police,

The association created "a list of 120 things that they believe your police department should be doing. We have to have a policy in place for each one of those standards. The final process is to come up with proof that you're following your policy that meets that standard."

Scheid said the department rewrote these policies over the last year. Deputy police chief Patrick Beeman handled most of the rewrite.

"If everything keeps moving forward, we're on pace to make the September deadline," Scheid said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Coldwater crime rate steady in 2021 but calls up after COVID-19