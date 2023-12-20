Coldwater firefighters begin training on new truck

COLDWATER — There was an early Christmas present for the Coldwater Fire Department.

New Engine 1 arrived last week from Spencer Manufacturing in South Haven. Michigan-made, the new truck sits on a Spartan frame from Charlotte.

The new Engine 1 will go into service for Coldwater Fire in January.

Firefighters began training with a Spencer engineer on Tuesday, hoping to put the engine in service by Jan. 7.

The purchase was controversial in June 2022. With a 6-3 vote, the Coldwater City Council approved the bid for $822,663. The truck specifications were for a polybody rather than an aluminum body.

That limited the bidders to two companies — only Spencer bid.

Chief Dave Schmaltz requested the polybody for easier repair, a larger water tank, and less wasted space.

The majority of the council agreed with the chief that a delay in rebidding would raise prices during the inflationary period.

Capt. Jack Trayling said the truck carries 1,350 gallons, a third more than the other trucks. Because the molded tank eliminates wasted space, "We have 350 gallons more on this truck than we do on Engine 7 on the same footprint."

Coldwater firefighters get a look under the cab of their new Engine 1 Tuesday during training to operate the fire truck.

Trayling said, "The other issue is with your metals whether it be aluminum, stainless steel or galvanized. They react to one another and cause corrosion. With the poly you don't have any of the corrosion."

The truck uses LED lighting, eliminating the need for a power generator or heavy alternators.

Spencer warrants the truck. The polybody easily welds for repairs, the captain said.

The company sent an engineer to train the firefighters on the new engine. The design puts access points for maintenance within easy reach.

Trayling explained Engine 1 would replace Rescue 1, which will be sold. "We now carry the rescue equipment on the squad truck," he said.

That truck on a pickup body responds to all crashes to reduce the amount of weight of equipment carried on the engine.

Coldwater firefighters train on the new Engine 1 Tuesday.

"We are carrying some battery powered jaws (of life) on the engines to get started until the squad arrives," Trayling explained.

Rescue 1 is the 1997 reserve pumper/engine scheduled for replacement this year because of its age.

The department will move Engine 7 to reserve status after the repair cost increased, Schmaltz told the city council when they approved the purchase. The truck is available for use when needed.

The city added two new firefighters this year and will add two new ones in January due to retirements from the 20-person department.

