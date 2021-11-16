Coldwater man admits guilt in police chase, meth possession

Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
·2 min read

A Coldwater man, who led authorities on a short-lived pursuit earlier this summer, pleaded guilty to three felonies Monday afternoon in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Dale Junior Mason III, 35, entered guilty pleas to charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a felon and third-degree fleeing or eluding a police officer in a plea bargain arranged with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of counterfeit currency in exchange for Mason’s guilty pleas. They also agreed to not pursue Mason as a habitual offender, despite him having multiple felony convictions on his record dating back to 2004.

Mason, on Monday, admitted that he fled from a Michigan State Police trooper on June 1 who was attempting to initiate a traffic stop on his vehicle.

“I was getting pulled over and there was drugs in the car,” Mason said. “He hit me with his lights when I started to turn onto Steamburg Road…I took off; I fled.”

Mason said his speeds during the pursuit ranged from 75 mph to 100 mph during the pursuit and that he crashed into a field when he swerved to avoid another vehicle after he had made his way to South Hillsdale Road.

“I stayed in the vehicle until the officers told me to get out of the vehicle,” Mason said. “They served a search warrant on me and searched the vehicle and they found the ammunition.”

Mason, a convicted felon, had 44 .12 gauge shotgun shells in his vehicle at the time of the pursuit in addition to about an ounce of methamphetamine.

“When they started pulling me over I tried to throw it out the window, but it scattered throughout the whole car,” Mason said.

After Judge Sara S. Lisznyai accepted Mason’s pleas and scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10, Mason asked her to revisit bond to allow for his pretrial release in order to attend substance abuse rehab.

“I’ve been accepted to Sacred Heart again,” Mason said. “I’m trying to get my life together (for my son) so I don’t waste away another child. My daughter is 16 years old and I’ve wasted my whole life in and out of prison dealing with this addiction. I know I need help.”

Mason’s attorney, Kimm Burger, said that Mason could put in a request for the court’s intensive probation program — also known as Substance Abuse Court — through the nurse at the Hillsdale County Jail where Mason is currently being held.

Lisznyai said she wanted to learn more about Mason before she considered changing his bond to allow for his release to rehab.

Mason faces up to 10 years in prison at the time of his sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Coldwater man admits guilt in police chase, meth possession

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 died in a robbery, gunfight spree in Lexington. Shooter pleads in 1 case

    Prosecutors and defense attorneys disputed whether or not Jemel Barber had a legitimate claim of self-defense.

  • Why Kyle Rittenhouse No Longer Faces a Gun Possession Charge

    KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial on Monday dismissed the misdemeanor gun possession charge the teenager faced after defense lawyers argued that he did not violate the state statute in question because of his age and the length of the barrel of his semi-automatic rifle. Judge Bruce Schroeder’s ruling, delivered shortly before closing statements, resolved a byzantine legal debate over a Wisconsin statute that began after Rittenhouse was charged last year with fatally

  • Kamiti escape: Manhunt under way after 'dangerous' Islamists flee Kenya prison

    Seven wardens have been arrested after three men escape a maximum-security facility near Nairobi.

  • EXPLAINER: Will Xi-Biden talks repair US-China ties?

    No breakthroughs were delivered during talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, but the cordial tone of the virtual meeting is an indication that relations between the sides may be turning a corner — even if that means for now merely walking back from the heated exchanges of earlier this year. Here is a look at what is driving tensions between the world's two biggest economies and the main takeaways from the Xi-Biden talks. Relations went into sharp decline after then-President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods in retaliation for what he said were Beijing's unfair trading practices.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Tampa jury to weigh death sentence for 10-year-old’s murder

    TAMPA — It’s been three years since Ricky Willis died. But on Monday, he spoke in a Tampa courtroom. On a big monitor near a witness stand, a jury could see and hear the 10-year-old talk about his family and cheerfully describe upcoming auditions for the TV show America’s Got Talent, where he planned to give a drum performance a few months later. “I’m basically gonna be going a lot of places,” ...

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect arrested in Istanbul over Haiti president's killing

    Five months after President Jovenel Moïse was killed at his home, another suspect is arrested.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.