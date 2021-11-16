Coldwater man admits guilt in police chase, meth possession

A Coldwater man, who led authorities on a short-lived pursuit earlier this summer, pleaded guilty to three felonies Monday afternoon in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Dale Junior Mason III, 35, entered guilty pleas to charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a felon and third-degree fleeing or eluding a police officer in a plea bargain arranged with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of counterfeit currency in exchange for Mason’s guilty pleas. They also agreed to not pursue Mason as a habitual offender, despite him having multiple felony convictions on his record dating back to 2004.

Mason, on Monday, admitted that he fled from a Michigan State Police trooper on June 1 who was attempting to initiate a traffic stop on his vehicle.

“I was getting pulled over and there was drugs in the car,” Mason said. “He hit me with his lights when I started to turn onto Steamburg Road…I took off; I fled.”

Mason said his speeds during the pursuit ranged from 75 mph to 100 mph during the pursuit and that he crashed into a field when he swerved to avoid another vehicle after he had made his way to South Hillsdale Road.

“I stayed in the vehicle until the officers told me to get out of the vehicle,” Mason said. “They served a search warrant on me and searched the vehicle and they found the ammunition.”

Mason, a convicted felon, had 44 .12 gauge shotgun shells in his vehicle at the time of the pursuit in addition to about an ounce of methamphetamine.

“When they started pulling me over I tried to throw it out the window, but it scattered throughout the whole car,” Mason said.

After Judge Sara S. Lisznyai accepted Mason’s pleas and scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10, Mason asked her to revisit bond to allow for his pretrial release in order to attend substance abuse rehab.

“I’ve been accepted to Sacred Heart again,” Mason said. “I’m trying to get my life together (for my son) so I don’t waste away another child. My daughter is 16 years old and I’ve wasted my whole life in and out of prison dealing with this addiction. I know I need help.”

Mason’s attorney, Kimm Burger, said that Mason could put in a request for the court’s intensive probation program — also known as Substance Abuse Court — through the nurse at the Hillsdale County Jail where Mason is currently being held.

Lisznyai said she wanted to learn more about Mason before she considered changing his bond to allow for his release to rehab.

Mason faces up to 10 years in prison at the time of his sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Coldwater man admits guilt in police chase, meth possession