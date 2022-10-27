Coldwater man charged with shooting girlfriend in heart with pellet gun

1
Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter
·3 min read

BRANCH COUNTY — A Coldwater man and his continuing tumultuous relationship with a woman are back in court after he was charged for allegedly shooting her with an air rifle, piercing her heart.

Richard Stolte, 49, is back in the Branch County Jail charged with aggravated assault less than murder, a 10-year felony, and third-offense domestic violence, a five-year felony, for an Oct. 10 incident at his Copeland Road residence.

Stolte faced similar charges in December 2018, when he was charged with assaulting the same woman in an incident where her jaw was broken.

More:Stolte gets 93 days in jail for throwing hammer at girlfriend’s car

More:Stolte charged with breaking ex girlfriends jaw

The new charges include the use of a firearm — a pellet gun — in the commission of a felony, used to shoot her in the chest.

The couple began a relationship in 2014, according to prior court records. Michigan State Police interviewed the woman at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital Emergency Department.

According to the police report, the woman said she and Stolte had an argument that turned physical. She claimed Stolte punched her multiple times in the head and told her he was going to kill her.

Stolte then "shot her at point blank range in her breast" with an air rifle.

She was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where doctors determined the pellet pierced her heart in multiple places, filling her lungs with blood. She remained hospitalized Tuesday with serious injuries.

After being shot, the woman ran to a neighbor and called her parents, who transported her to the hospital.

Stolte denied the entire incident took place, claiming he had no contact with her on that day — and gave troopers an alibi witness, who later told police he wasn't with Stolte that day.

The alibi witness told police Stolte admitted to shooting the woman, and that he saw puddles of blood at Stolte's house.

District Court Judge Brent Weigle set a bond of $250,000 for Stolte with a warning not to contact the woman or witness. Preliminary proceedings were set for Nov. 3 and Nov. 8.

The pair have had several domestic violence incidents in the past, according to court records.

The December 2018 incident also began with an argument at the same home. As the woman away, Stolte threw a hammer at her vehicle, which went through plastic sheeting covering the window, striking the woman and breaking her jaw and eye socket.

In February 2019, police found the woman walking alongside the road with a bloody face and head. She told officers Stolte had choked her until she was unconscious, then struck her over the head with an object.

After a plea bargain that dismissed felony charges, Stolte served 93 days in jail.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien has now charged Stolte as a fourth habitual offender, allowing a sentence of up to life in prison.

Stolte has served prison time before. In 2005, he admitted he sold marijuana and shared methamphetamine with a confidential informant. He was sentenced to 6-20 years and was released in 2012.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Richard Stolte, of Coldwater, charged with shooting girlfriend in heart with pellet gun

