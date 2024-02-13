Coldwater man gets additional prison time for possession of meth charge

A 29-year-old Coldwater man was sentenced to prison Monday for possession of meth police found while trying to arrest him for failing to appear for a sentencing in a prior case.

In a plea agreement, Prosecutor Zack Stempien said the sentence to the reduced charge of possession of meth would run concurrently with Darin Smullen's September sentence of 38 months to five years for malicious destruction of property.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien agreed to make Smullen's sentences consecutive.

Defense attorney Terri Norris said his client's crimes all resulted from meth addiction and failure to seek treatment.

Smullen's trouble with courts began last February when he was caught stealing a catalytic converter off a Ford Ranger pick-up in a Coldwater industrial park.

Police reports indicated Smullen was a suspect in other converter thefts, with the expensive parts sold to buy meth.

After the April guilty plea to the destruction of the converter, Smullen failed to appear for his May sentencing.

Coldwater police went to his parent's Park Avenue in Coldwater with a warrant on Aug. 5.

Officers pulled the ceiling down to remove him from the attic where he was hiding. He swallowed meth before climbing up, he told officers.

In his bedroom, officers found two and a half ounces of methamphetamine in a glass vial. Scales with three one-gram bags of meth were nearby.

Stempien said Smullen told officers, "He uses more methamphetamine than he sells."

Stempien reduced the charge from sale and distribution to possession of meth in return for a December no contest plea with the set 55 month to 20 year sentence.

Smullen's earliest prison release date is September 2029.

He told Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady at his September sentencing he never worked. "I've had everything handed to me. I need help in structuring my life."

Monday, Smullen's 65-year-old father, Brian Smullen, pleaded no contest to attempted harboring a felon, a two-year felony.

On July 26 at the Coldwater I-69 Speedway, Coldwater Police spotted the father and son in a car.

As the police asked them to get out, the father allegedly backed his car toward the officers and fled.

O'Grady will sentence Brian Smullen on April 15.

