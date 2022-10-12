Coldwater meth dealer gets 3-20 years in prison after selling to undercover cops

BRANCH COUNTY — Dylan Tompkins will serve 3-20 years in prison as one of Coldwater's major meth dealers in 2021.

"You've made a dumpster fire of your life and destroyed everything," Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady told the Coldwater-area man, who turned 28 on Sunday.

Tompkins pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and aggravated stalking in Branch County Circuit Court in late August.

Tompkins became addicted to the drug four years ago, he said.

"Once you open that door, you can't close it," Judge O'Grady told him.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said Tompkins "fueled the addiction of Branch County" in 2021.

Tompkins came to the attention of police and the Southwest Enforcement Team of the Michigan State Police in January 2021. Police were interested in his supplier. Most $25 or $50 sales are quarter grams or grams for individual use. An undercover agent later made several purchases from Tompkins, which led to his arrest.

Police totaled a third of a pound of meth Tompkins brought into the county in 2021.

With his relationship with a longtime girlfriend breaking down, public defender John Vincent said Tompkins' life was falling apart. The court issued a personal protection order to keep them apart in July 2021.

In December, Tompkins continued to harass her. Coldwater Police came to her apartment and found Tompkins leaving. Arrested for violating the order, police took him to the ProMedica hospital emergency department for COVID-19 complications. Staff discovered 29 grams of meth taped to his person and Tompkins was arrested for meth possession.

Tompkins received 2-5 years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking.

Stempien said there is a distinction between possession of meth and delivery.

"Those who deliver are sent to prison."

Tompkins apologized and admitted, "I need to be held accountable. I want to make my family proud. I'm tired of disappointing them."

In a plea bargain, the prosecutor dismissed five other charges of delivery and another stalking charge. Tompkins received 296 days credit for time served.

