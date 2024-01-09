Coldwater Police propose joining SWET regional drug enforcement team

COLDWATER — Public Safety Director Joe Scheid wants to join the Southwest Enforcement Team, dedicating an officer to the multi-jurisdictional organization headed by Michigan State Police to investigate illegal drugs in southwest Michigan.

A Coldwater officer would join the southern unit of SWET covering St. Joseph and Branch counties. Scheid said, "We have enough officers that we can make an assignment to SWET with our current staffing levels."

Coldwater Public Safety Director Joe Scheid and Michigan State Police SWET Commander D/Lt Richard Pazder presented information to the Coldwater City Council Monday night on the city joining the multi-jurisdiction task force.

Michigan State Police SWET commander Detective Lt. Richard Pazder told the city council Monday night that if the city needed the officer back, the officer would be released from what is usually a three to five-year assignment.

After a discussion with City Manager Keith Baker, Scheid told the city council there is an annual $30,000 federal Bureau of Justice Assistance grant for High-Intensity Drug Trafficking areas.

There would be other costs, such as an undercover vehicle, which the city has. "We're going to do our very best to keep it as budget neutral as we can," Scheid said.

Mayor Tom Kramer said he believed the decision was between Scheid and Baker. "This is just an introduction. It will come back to the next council meeting, apparently, for more actions" on Jan. 22.

No other agency in Branch County belongs to SWET. Former Branch County sheriff Warren Canon withdrew in 2008 when the agency was more regional because he felt there was not enough police activity by SWET in the county.

Sheriff John Pollack said even with the addition of six new deputies, he needs more staff to join.

St. Joseph County withdrew because of staffing issues. Sturgis Police is considering joining, Scheid said.

Scheid said a benefit is the Coldwater officer assigned as a detective to the unit would work with SWET regularly. The director would expect that officer to communicate with Coldwater officers to exchange regional information to help each other in investigations.

A significant advantage of working with SWET is that undercover officers from outside the county come to Coldwater to target local dealers who can easily identify local police.

Pazder said his officers do drug cases in Branch County when information leads them here.



Last year, the only case by local officers targeted an alleged Quincy area drug house. That resulted in a Coldwater officer being shot in the foot by a sheriff's deputy in a failed investigation.

"Our police department has never officially had a collaborative relationship" in targeting drug dealers, Scheid said. "I want to make sure our community is being protected, to make sure this is a great place to live, work and recreate."

Illegal drug distribution is no longer a local problem. "I want to make sure things don't get going in a negative direction," Scheid said.

Formed in 1981, SWET's staffing issues in recent years reduced participating agencies.

Pazder explained the task force is responsible for nine counties, organized into four separate teams, each in individual offices.

Units cooperate regionally with federal and out-of-state agencies sharing information.

SWET is currently comprised of sworn law enforcement officers from the Allegan, Berrien, and Calhoun county sheriff's offices, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Portage Department of Public Safety, and Michigan State Police.

